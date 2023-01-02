Darren Moore full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday after crushing Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday after crushing Cambridge

By Press Association
January 2, 2023, 6:58 pm
Darren Moore was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday after crushing Cambridge (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Darren Moore was full of praise for Sheffield Wednesday after crushing Cambridge (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore hailed a “wonderful day” after their 5-0 victory over Cambridge saw them move up to second in the table.

Josh Windass scored a hat-trick with Michael Smith (penalty) and Liam Palmer also on target.

Moore said: “It’s always nice to go up another place with a convincing win. We finished 2022 strong and I wanted us to make a strong start to 2023.

“I thought they were into a low block and to get the early goal sort of disrupts their plans and gives us momentum.

“From then we managed to get hold of the game, went two-nil up and had a little reminder just before half-time when they hit the bar.

“My message to them at half-time was that at two-nil it’s a dangerous scoreline.

“We came out in the second half on the front foot and once we got the third goal, I thought the game went away from them.

“It was about us keeping our concentration and we added another couple of goals.

“It’s been a wonderful day for us and we just keep our focus on ourselves. Even though it’s nice that we’re in second position, we’ve just got to keep our momentum and focus on the next game.”

Commenting on hat-trick hero Windass, Moore added: “For any player to get a hat-trick is a special moment and it’ll have given him the world of confidence.

“He’s come back and showed the class talent he is. I thought he took his chances really, really well.”

Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner refused to criticise his under-strength team.

He said: “It’s horrible for everybody to play, watch and be part of because you just know that it was a mis-match really.

“When the first goal comes as early as it does, it becomes a really difficult afternoon. We had a few moments but we didn’t have enough to cope with them.

“They’re incredibly strong, physically very dominant and athletic, similar traits to the Rotherham team that got promoted. It’ll take a good team to finish above them at the end of the season.

“We hope they do get promoted because we don’t fancy coming back here! It’s been really, really tough for us in the last two visits.

“In the end, we can analyse that game to death if we want but there are a lot of players not available to us that would start, it’s as simple as that.

“It was probably everything we feared it could be and hoped it wouldn’t be and we didn’t have enough to match them.

“Let’s be honest – the back four is not the most physically dominant to deal with a team that play like that.”

