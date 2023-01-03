On this day in 2012 – Liverpool defiant despite accepting Luis Suarez racism ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2012 – Liverpool defiant despite accepting Luis Suarez racism ban

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 7:12 am
Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches for racism (Peter Byrne/PA)
Luis Suarez was banned for eight matches for racism (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool and Luis Suarez reluctantly accepted the striker’s eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra on this day 11 years ago.

The suspension related to an incident during a 1-1 draw at Anfield in mid-October 2021, with Suarez also handed a £40,000 fine.

In announcing the decision on January 3, 2012, Liverpool made clear their action was by no means an acceptance of culpability and criticised the way the Football Association handled the investigation.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Wigan Athletic v Liverpool – DW Stadium
Liverpool players wear t-shirts with the name of Luis Suarez on as they warm up before the Barclays Premier League match at the DW Stadium, Wigan.

A club statement said: “It is our strongly held conviction that the Football Association and the panel it selected constructed a highly subjective case against Luis Suarez based on an accusation that was ultimately unsubstantiated.

“Mr Evra was deemed to be credible in spite of admitting that he himself used insulting and threatening words towards Luis and that his initial charge as to the word used was somehow a mistake.

“In its determination to prove its conclusions to the public through a clearly subjective 115-page document, the FA panel has damaged the reputation of one of the Premier League’s best players, deciding he should be punished and banned for perhaps a quarter of a season.”

Suarez, who had joined Liverpool in January 2011, also made a statement refuting accusations of racism.

Luis Suarez (left) refused to shake Patrice Evra's hand in Liverpool's next match against Manchester United
Luis Suarez (left) refused to shake Patrice Evra's hand in Liverpool's next match against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Never, I repeat, never, have I had any racial problem with a team-mate or individual who was of a different race or colour to mine,” the Uruguay international said.

“In my country ‘negro’ is a word we use commonly, a word which doesn’t show any lack of respect and is even less so a form of racist abuse.

“I will carry out the suspension with the resignation of someone who hasn’t done anything wrong and who feels extremely upset by the events.”

Suarez did not play between Boxing Day in 2011 and February 6, 2012. His second match back was against United, where he refused to shake Evra’s hand before the match and later apologised.

Liverpool were strongly criticised for wearing T-shirts supporting Suarez ahead of the first match of his ban.

