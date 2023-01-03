Football rumours: Liverpool look at options for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Liverpool are looking at a deal to buy 24-year-old Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes in the summer. Nunes was close to signing for Anfield last summer but the deal was not finalised. The paper writes he could move for around £44 million.

The Mirror reports Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been given an ‘ultimatum’ by his club Benfica after returning to Argentina without permission. Citing Portuguese publication A Bola, the 21-year-old midfielder is being disciplined for missing training as reports suggest Chelsea are closing in on a deal for the World Cup winner.

And the same paper reports that Tottenham are thinking about bringing in an up-and-coming goalkeeper this summer with a view to challenging, and eventually replacing, 36-year-old France international Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham are reportedly thinking about a replacement for 36-year-old goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (Nick Potts/PA)

Social media round-up

Chelsea and AS Monaco have now all the documents in place for Badiashile deal. Main part of medical done. It’s sealed. ✅🔵 #CFC New contacts on Tuesday/Wednesday between Chelsea and Benfica to try to close Enzo Fernández deal. It’s crucial week, as reported earlier. pic.twitter.com/6j0pDN3Sp7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2023

Arsenal have advantage in Joao Felix transfer over Man Utd and Chelseahttps://t.co/ABWrRsqaWd — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 2, 2023

Players to watch

Mykhailo Mudryk: ESPN reports Arsenal have submitted a second offer for the 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

Maximo Perrone: Manchester City are looking like they will win the race to sign the 19-year-old Velez Sarsfield midfielder.