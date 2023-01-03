Lee Johnson hopes for backing of Hibs board as he looks to ‘drive club forward’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson hopes for backing of Hibs board as he looks to ‘drive club forward’

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 8:32 am
Lee Johnson wants more quality in his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lee Johnson wants more quality in his squad (Steve Welsh/PA)

Lee Johnson believes the Hibernian hierarchy are on the same page as him with regard to the changes he feels need to happen to galvanise the club.

The Easter Road boss has been brutally honest in recent months about where he thinks the Hibees – on a run of nine defeats in 11 matches – have been falling short on and off the park.

Johnson, who has been in charge since May, has spoken about the need for improved recruitment and after Monday’s 3-0 defeat to city rivals Hearts he admitted he was “sick to death of the mediocrity” within his squad as he vowed to weed out the “dead wood”.

Asked if he felt owner Ron Gordon, head of recruitment Ian Gordon and chief executive Ben Kensell shared his thoughts on what needs to change, Johnson said: “I don’t know, I hope so.

“Listen I have great communication, I love the Gordons to bits, the family is fantastic. This football club is a brilliant investment, in my opinion.

“And we have got to get so many structures right.

“Ben Kensell works his socks off, he’s in at 6am and we’re still talking at 11, 11.30pm at night. You’ve got good people there and that’s why I want to continue to fight for what I believe is a really good cause.

“We’re not a million miles away but we’ve got to get so much right to drive the club forward quickly.”

Hibs recruited 12 players in Johnson’s first transfer window at the club, but the manager admits he would prefer quality over quantity, citing the likes of Aiden McGeady, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis – all of whom have recently returned from long-term injury – as the calibre of player he wants to pack his squad with.

“The boys work hard, every day in training they are on point,” he said. “They put it in, the physical element, their body fat is the best it’s ever been and their fitness is up to the best it’s ever been. But you can’t just go out onto the pitch and run around like a busy fool.

“We are chasing fitness in McGeady and in Nisbet and Magennis, these are quality players who can make a difference and tidy the ball up.

“But the fit players at the moment either don’t have that football IQ or the ability to manipulate the ball and that is frustrating.

“It’s not the worst squad in the world, I’m not saying we are a bad team and I haven’t lost belief in the ones I believe in.

“I just think we need to add better quality and work our budget better. There’s a lot of average squad players, too many.

“I’d rather get rid of 10 and sign one that is high quality. We have made mistakes (with recruitment), it’s as simple as that.”

