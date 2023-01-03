Nathan Jones aware time is not on Southampton’s side in survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones aware time is not on Southampton’s side in survival battle

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 11:10 am
Nathan Jones is aware time is not on Southampton’s side (John Walton/PA)

Nathan Jones has admitted time is not on Southampton’s side but warned expectations have to be managed as they kick off the new year rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

Jones has started his tenure on the south coast with two losses from two matches after taking over from Ralph Hasenhuttl following his dismissal in November.

Following their late defeat to Fulham on New Year’s Eve, the Saints entertain fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in a pivotal fixture at St Mary’s Stadium off the back of five consecutive league defeats.

“I know it can turn sour quickly and I don’t want that to happen,” said former Luton boss Jones.

“I know what we’re good at, I know what improvements we’ve made, or are trying to make, and I know the levels we’re producing in training and in games. Now, we have to make sure we continue that.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but it needs to happen quicker than it is, because time will run out eventually.

“But you can’t change the absolute direction of a football club in a few weeks. With the greatest respect, I want to manage expectations here.”

Despite their desperate run of form, Southampton could climb out of the bottom three if they earn their first home win since defeating Chelsea in August on Wednesday.

Forest are also in the drop zone, two points clear of the Saints, and have not tasted victory on the road this season.

However, Southampton are the league’s worst-performing home side, taking just six points from 24 and Jones has warned the St Mary’s faithful must stay on side to help his stuttering squad.

“There’s no doubt the players know the importance of the game, and of the situation,” added the Welshman.

“We have to make sure that we’re the best version of ourselves to give the fans something to get behind, and they do really need to get behind us because we haven’t won enough games this year.

“Moments happen in football that can change confidence, change momentum, change everything. When you start well and get the first goal that can instil confidence.

“And the crowd have a big part to play in that. If there’s negativity from the crowd, or background noise, it can have an adverse effect on players.

“We’ve got a lot of younger players in the squad that, at times, need help, and if they get that help they could be wonderful players.

“But there’s a process to get into that. And, right now, we have just arrived in the middle of that process. So, everyone’s in this together.”

