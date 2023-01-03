Kilmarnock confirm Deji Sotona is heading back to Nice after loan spell ends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock have confirmed the departure of forward Deji Sotona.

The former Manchester United youth player signed for Killie on loan from Nice in August but only made two substitute appearances in the first team.

A club statement read: “Following completion of a loan spell in Ayrshire, Deji Sotona has returned to his parent club OGC Nice in France.

Wishing the best of luck to Deji Sotona, Kyle Connell and Curtis Lyle as they embark on the next stages of their careers. — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 3, 2023

“Meanwhile, young forward Kyle Connell and goalkeeper Curtis Lyle will leave Rugby Park in search of first-team opportunities when their current contracts expire this month.

“Everyone at Kilmarnock Football Club would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them the very best of luck for the future.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes strengthened his squad on New Year’s Day with the signing of Northern Ireland international Kyle Vassell on a deal until the end of the season.

"I'm a bit of a jack of all trades, but I'm just trying to master one – and that's scoring goals!" 💬 Kyle Vassell pic.twitter.com/rAXeIXvoWl — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 1, 2023

The former Blackpool, Rotherham and Peterborough striker, who has two international caps, is fresh from a spell in the United States, where he netted 14 goals in 29 league appearances for San Diego Loyal, who play in the second tier of American soccer.

Killie could not get international clearance in time for Vassell to feature in Monday’s goalless draw with 10-man St Mirren.

“We have moved quickly to address the forward areas of the pitch, we have good options now,” McInnes said after Monday’s game.