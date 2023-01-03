Livingston boss David Martindale delighted with Steven Bradley’s debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston boss David Martindale delighted with Steven Bradley’s debut

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 12:45 pm
Former Hibernian winger Steven Bradley, right, came off the bench (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Former Hibernian winger Steven Bradley, right, came off the bench (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale expressed delight with Steven Bradley’s debut in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

The 20-year-old former Hibernian winger came on at half-time at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Monday.

Martindale said on a club video: “It was probably a wee bit old-fashioned the type of football, you are trying to win flick-ons, chasing the ball into corners, it’s probably not Steven’s game.

“But I thought he did really well on and off the ball. It’s really, really nice to see him kick on because I have seen it on numerous occasions, players come in on trial, they do okay, sign the contract and ‘where’s that player gone?’

“But it’s nice to see him carry that form in because he was away with us in Turkey and I saw something similar.

“He had a fantastic shot early in the second half. He will bring us more of a threat in the final third. I was really happy with his debut.”

Livi are without a win in five matches but remain in the cinch Premiership top six and will soon have attacking reinforcements.

Forwards Kurtis Guthrie and Joel Nouble missed out again against Motherwell through injury while the midfield runs of the suspended Jason Holt and Scott Pittman were also absent.

Martindale started with Bruce Anderson and Dylan Bahamboula up front with Esmael Goncalves on the bench.

“Joel will be back soon,” he said. “If I am being really honest, I think we have been a wee bit light in the final third since the winter break.

“We are okay with the boys that start but there is no real opportunity to change the game.”

