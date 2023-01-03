Michael Caine: It was a privilege to film with ‘outstanding talent’ Pele

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Caine: It was a privilege to film with ‘outstanding talent’ Pele

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 5:50 pm
Michael Caine said it was an honour to film with Pele (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Caine said it was an honour to film with Pele (Nigel French/PA)

Sir Michael Caine has said it was a “great privilege” for him to act alongside the late Brazilian great Pele in the 1981 film Escape to Victory, remembering him as “the most outstanding football talent, who could act”.

The three-time World Cup winner, who scored more than 1,000 goals in his career, died on December 29 aged 82 after a battle with cancer.

He is to be buried on Tuesday after his coffin lay in state at the home of his former club Santos in Sao Paulo for a period to allow thousands of fans to pay their respects.

Michael Caine, seated with Pele and Bobby Moore (Independent Photo Agency/Alamy)

Pele’s global stardom on the pitch saw him take on a leading role in the 1981 film about Allied prisoners of war playing an exhibition football match against the Germans.

Acting veteran Sir Michael, 89, starred alongside him as well as Hollywood A-listers Sylvester Stallone and Max von Sydow.

Fellow players including England captain Bobby Moore and Ossie Ardiles, the former Tottenham midfielder who was a World Cup winner with Argentina in 1978, also featured in the sports war film.

In a tribute shared with the PA news agency, Sir Michael said: “It was such a great privilege for me to film with Pele.

“He was the most outstanding football talent, who could act. He was also a huge global humanitarian icon.”