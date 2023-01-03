Stephen Humphrys hoping to make up for lost time after helping Hearts to big win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Humphrys hoping to make up for lost time after helping Hearts to big win

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 10:32 pm
Stephen Humphrys netted on his return from injury on Monday (Robert Perry/PA)
Stephen Humphrys netted on his return from injury on Monday (Robert Perry/PA)

Stephen Humphrys is eyeing a fruitful second half to the season after marking his return from an “annoying” two-month injury lay-off by scoring in Hearts’ 3-0 Edinburgh derby victory over Hibernian.

The on-loan Wigan striker was starting to make his presence felt for the Jambos, with excellent goals away to Kilmarnock and Fiorentina helping him win over supporters, when he sustained what appeared to be a minor ankle injury in late October.

However, the 25-year-old ended up missing nine games before returning as a late substitute on Monday to seal Hearts’ biggest derby win since 2012 with their third goal in stoppage time.

“I thought I had got some good momentum going before my injury,” said Humphrys. “I settled here early doors because it’s such a good group of lads.

“So to get the injury was annoying because it was a little niggly one that just wouldn’t settle down.

“I was actually back in full training when we went to Spain (in the World Cup break) and I thought I would be coming back and playing straight away but then in one of the sessions it happened again.

“I’ve just been working hard in the gym with Beni (Baningime) and Boycie (Liam Boyce) and the boys who have been injured, so to come back and score against Hibs was a great feeling. It was one of the best feelings I’ve had for a long time. That’s the best atmosphere I’ve played in for a long, long time.

“I’m just so happy to be back and helping the team. It’s been a frustrating time with injury but we have some good momentum right now and we want to keep that going and keep pushing on.”

Humphrys’ consolation goal in a 5-1 Conference League defeat away to Fiorentina in October was wildly celebrated by the 4000 Jambos supporters in Italy, but he admits his strike against Hibs meant far more as it helped his team soar five points clear in third place in the cinch Premiership.

“Yes, definitely,” he said when asked if it was better than his goal in the Stadio Artemio Franchi. “You can’t even compare it. The travelling fans in Florence were amazing but the atmosphere at the derby was just something else.”

Humphrys came on after fellow attacker Lawrence Shankland had already struck a derby double to take his tally for the season to 18 in all competitions. The Englishman is looking forward to linking up with the on-form hitman in the months ahead.

“He’s probably the best player I’ve played with in terms of playing with his back to goal,” said Humphrys. “His hold-up play is 10/10. He very rarely loses the ball.

“To be able to watch him and learn from him is great and he is a top guy as well. Nobody has a bad word to say about Lawrence. Playing alongside him and watching him can only help me.”

