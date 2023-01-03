James Brown determined to stop St Johnstone’s losing run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone wing-back James Brown is determined to stop their losing run to ensure they do not have a repeat of the “horrible” relegation battle they endured last season.

Saints manager Callum Davidson set a top-six target after the mid-season break and they returned to action with an away win over Ross County.

However, a hat-trick of defeats against Celtic, Hearts and Dundee United have seen the Perth side slip back into the bottom half.

Brown said: “There has been a lot of external noise about how well we have started the season and then within a week we have lost three games on the trot.

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves and we know that there is a long way to go.

“The least we can try and do is put it right at Aberdeen this weekend. That is all we can focus on. We need to get back to winning ways.

“There are a lot of boys still here from last season. It was horrible and we don’t want to put ourselves in a position we shouldn’t be in this season.

“We will do everything we can to get back to winning and push for that top six.”