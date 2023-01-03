If I am not 100 per cent convinced by Spurs project I will leave – Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
If I am not 100 per cent convinced by Spurs project I will leave – Antonio Conte

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 10:32 pm
Antonio Conte has spent the past 14 months in charge of Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte has spent the past 14 months in charge of Tottenham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Antonio Conte understands his task at Tottenham is “different” to his usual roles but will only stick around if he is 100 per cent convinced by the club’s project.

The Italian has long been associated with winning trophies and achieved success during spells with Inter Milan, Chelsea and Juventus.

When appointed by Spurs at the end of 2021, the expectation was the 53-year-old could help the club make the final step to becoming genuine title contenders but, despite an impressive fourth-place finish being achieved last season, this current campaign has been littered with inconsistent displays.

Conte has repeatedly spoken about the need for patience and foundations to be built.

Ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Crystal Palace, he said: “Here, I understood that my task is different.

“My task here is to help the club, to build a solid foundation, to create a base and then to try to improve. This is my task here, this is my challenge here.

“If you ask me – and the challenge for you – is to win the Premier League, to win the Champions League, this is not the task here in this moment.

“The task for me is to help the club I found. I signed a contract in November 2021 when I found the club in a difficult position for many reasons.

“Now my task, I understood it very well, is to try to help the club go in the right direction or to come back in the right direction about the choices of the players, about the work, to organise and to create a foundation.

“Now this is my big challenge here. Now if I want to stay here, then I have to accept this. Otherwise, if I don’t want to accept this then I have to go.”

Pressed on how long he would give the current project before deciding to move on, Conte accepted he would not stick around forever.

“At the start for me it wasn’t easy. This is an important experience. I accepted to do this because I found a great club, a modern club and for this reason I’m happy to work here,” Conte insisted.

“My big challenge is this. To continue to work so strong with my staff and the players, to improve the club, to create a solid foundation.

“If I am satisfied to continue to do this work and to one day see the result I will continue to stay, if I’m not convinced 100 per cent then I can leave my work here.

“It’s a big work we are doing together. I know very well what it is and it’s important.”

Given Arsenal’s progress this season and Newcastle’s strong first half of the season, Conte highlighted the importance of knowing when to speed up the project.

He said: “For now the most important thing is that the process has started. This is very important.

“Then, the process you can accelerate or you go step by step. It depends also on many circumstances.”

