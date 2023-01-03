Brighton heap pressure on Frank Lampard as Man Utd continue winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brighton heap pressure on Frank Lampard as Man Utd continue winning run

By Press Association
January 3, 2023, 10:36 pm
Pressure is growing on Frank Lampard at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Pressure is growing on Frank Lampard at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brighton piled the pressure on under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard after walking away from a shell-shocked Goodison Park with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring via James Tarkowski’s legs inside a quarter of an hour but a seven-minute spell after half-time proved the nadir for Everton as the Seagulls scored three times.

Evan Ferguson’s neat finish doubled Brighton’s lead after 51 minutes and Everton’s defence were at sixes and sevens as Solly March and then Pascal Gross helped the visitors move out of sight.

Everton suffered a humbling defeat on Tuesday night (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton suffered a humbling defeat on Tuesday night (Peter Byrne/PA)

By this point Everton’s fans were streaming towards the exits and not even Demarai Gray’s added-time penalty could placate those who remained, with chants of ‘sack the board’ ringing around the stadium.

Everton were booed off the field for the second home match in a row and, while they remain one point above the Premier League relegation zone, all four teams below them have a game in hand.

Arsenal extended their lead atop the table to eight points but missed the chance to move it into double figures after being frustrated by Newcastle in a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle, who remain third, defended well and arguably had the best chance as Joelinton’s free header at the back post missed the target in first-half stoppage time.

Arsenal appeals for a late penalty were turned down (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal appeals for a late penalty were turned down (Adam Davy/PA)

The Gunners had their opportunities as Gabriel Martinelli’s header went agonisingly wide while Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope saved well with his legs to deny Eddie Nketiah.

Arsenal’s appeals for a penalty after the ball hit Jacob Murphy’s arm in the area late on were turned down, leaving Mikel Arteta incensed on the touchline, as his side dropped points at home for the first time this season.

Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game as Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Goals from Casemiro and Luke Shaw had already put United in command and this result had a routine feel – something that has been missing at Old Trafford in recent times but which is returning as Erik ten Hag shifts the mentality of this club.

Marcus Rashford continued his recent purple patch (Tim Goode/PA)
Marcus Rashford continued his recent purple patch (Tim Goode/PA)

United were not at their free-flowing best – Casemiro’s goal was the only shot on target in the first half – but did not need to be against a Bournemouth side who never looked like threatening what would have been a first ever league victory in Manchester.

Aleksandar Mitrovic boosted Fulham’s European charge as the Cottagers downed Leicester with a narrow 2-0 win on Tuesday night.

Fulham’s third straight victory left them seventh in the Premier League on 28 points – the same amount they were relegated with in 2021 – and level with Liverpool.

