Defender Matt Lowton joins Huddersfield on loan from Burnley

Huddersfield have signed right-back Matt Lowton on loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

Lowton, who began his career at Sheffield United before becoming a Premier League regular with Aston Villa, was a key member of the Clarets’ defence during their six-year stay in the top flight and has made over 400 senior appearances in total.

The 33-year-old played 25 times as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season but has not featured for Vincent Kompany’s new-look side in the Sky Bet Championship this term.

“Matt is an excellent addition to the group, and I’m really looking forward to working with him,” Huddersfield head coach Mark Fotheringham told his club’s website.

“He has an incredible amount of experience at the highest level of the game in this country, so he brings a real depth and reliability to what remains a relatively young group.

“He has already shown his professionalism and ability in the short time he’s been training with us, and I know he’s going to fit in perfectly with our existing group.”

The Terriers are 23rd in the second tier, having failed to build on the success of last season when former boss Carlos Corberan led them to the play-off final at Wembley, losing to Nottingham Forest.

Fotheringham’s side moved off the bottom of the table by securing back-to-back league victories for the first time this season over the festive period, against Preston and Rotherham, before losing at home to Luton on New Year’s Day.