Blackpool sign young Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers on loan for the season

Morgan Rogers has reunited with Michael Appleton after joining Blackpool on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old winger enjoyed a temporary spell at Lincoln under boss Appleton in the first half of 2021, scoring six goals in 28 games, and he is now looking forward to playing in the Sky Bet Championship with the Seasiders.
“I’ve worked with the gaffer previously and this move goes hand-in-hand,” Rogers told Blackpool’s website.
Appleton said: “Morgan is a player I know very well from the time I worked with him at Lincoln.
“The quality that he’s got will be there for everybody to see. He’s got a physical presence, he scores goals and he gets assists.
“The fact he knows how I want to play and how I do things is a bonus.”