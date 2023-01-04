I’m so happy here – David De Gea certain of ‘good’ end to Man Utd contract talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’m so happy here – David De Gea certain of ‘good’ end to Man Utd contract talks

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 1:03 pm
David De Gea hopes to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career as contract talks continue (Tim Goode/PA)
David De Gea hopes to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career as contract talks continue (Tim Goode/PA)

David De Gea has expressed his wish to stay at Manchester United for the rest of his career as talks over a new contract continue.

The 32-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, with United holding the option of a one-year extension, but there have been talks over a longer-term contract.

“I’m very relaxed,” De Gea said when asked about his contract situation. “I just focus on training, perform as best as I can. But, for sure, it’s going to end in a good way.

David de Gea
David de Gea’s current deal expires at the end of the season (Joe Giddens/PA).

“I hope (to stay for the rest of my career). I was saying this is my club, I’ve been here many, many years and it’s a huge honour to be here and I’m so happy here.”

United are currently looking to bring in extra competition for De Gea after Martin Dubravka returned to Newcastle and have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace’s Jack Butland.

De Gea showed his importance to United again in Tuesday night’s win over Bournemouth as he made key saves from Philip Billing and Jaidon Anthony to keep the score at 2-0 before Marcus Rashford got United’s third to seal the win.

Another clean sheet means United have not conceded at home in the league since their 3-1 win over Arsenal in September – a record which will next be tested by Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne et al when Manchester City visit on January 14 following FA Cup and Carabao Cup fixtures.

“That’s how it should be to come here – it should be a tough place for the teams, let’s see in the future,” De Gea said.

“We are playing really well, we have to keep the momentum as much as we can and prepare every game as a final and recover well. We have to recover really well because we play a lot of games (this month).”

That defensive record has been key to United’s surge up the table since they began the season with back-to-back defeats.

“We were talking, everyone is ready, everyone is focused, everyone is training really well, everyone is in the same direction, so this is massive,” De Gea said when asked what has changed from last season.

“It doesn’t matter who is playing. Even the substitutes, it doesn’t matter who came in, they put everything on the pitch, we have great team spirit and for me it’s great to see the players play in this way.”

United stayed in fourth on Tuesday after Newcastle’s draw at Arsenal, but are level on points with the Magpies and only one behind City ahead of their trip to Chelsea on Thursday.

Erik ten Hag
David De Gea paid tribute to the impact made by new manager Erik ten Hag (David Davies/PA).

With 13 wins from the last 16 in all competitions, their form is a match for anyone – a testament to the impact Ten Hag has had this season.

“He’s doing well,” De Gea said. “He puts every player in the same direction and we feel like a proper team. Everyone wants to win, everyone wants to play for this club and that’s massive.

“He brought a great spirit to the team, we are playing really well and this is the way we have to show and keep the momentum as well.”

And De Gea also revealed Ten Hag’s exacting standards when asked about the manager’s verdict on what proved to be a comfortable victory.

“He was happy with the clean sheet, but at the same time he was a bit angry because we conceded too many chances,” De Gea said. “We were too open at the end of the game, so he was a bit angry.”

