Brentford sign Kevin Schade on loan from Freiburg ahead of long-term deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford have completed the signing of Freiburg forward Kevin Schade on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

The Bees – who beat Liverpool on Monday to maintain their place in the top 10 of the Premier League – expect to make the transfer permanent in the summer on a five-year contract.

Schade, 21, helped Freiburg finish six in the Bundesliga last season and has scored twice in the current campaign.

✍ Kevin Schade joins us on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. We expect to make the deal permanent for a club-record undisclosed fee in the summer, with Schade set to sign a five-year contract.#SchadeSigns — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 4, 2023

“I think Kevin is a typical Brentford signing. He is a young, promising talent that we see a big potential in,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

“We have been following him for a while and we think he will suit our style of play.

“He can play anywhere across our front three positions. He could play for us on either wing or as the central striker.

“He has great pace and is very promising in the way he runs behind defence. He is very good aerially, in both boxes, and can develop even more to be a real threat as an offensive option with his head.

“We like the way he presses when the team do not have the ball. He is willing to work very hard for his team.

“We see him as a player that could have a big potential to be a fine goal scorer and it is great to have him at Brentford. Our coaching staff are looking forward to working with him.”

Schade posted a message on the Bees’ Twitter, saying: “I am very excited to sign up for Brentford and cant wait to see you in the stadium.”

