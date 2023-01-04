A great man and a complete gentleman – tributes paid to David Gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A great man and a complete gentleman – tributes paid to David Gold

By Press Association
January 4, 2023, 3:21 pm Updated: January 5, 2023, 7:20 am
David Gold died on Wednesday morning following a short illness (Daniel Hambury/PA)
David Gold died on Wednesday morning following a short illness (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Tributes have been paid to “gentleman” David Gold after his death at the age of 86 was announced by West Ham.

Gold, who died on Wednesday morning following a short illness, was born in Stepney and played for the Irons’ boys team.

Following a successful career in business, which also included a spell in the boardroom at Birmingham, Gold became joint-chairman of the Premier League club in 2010 alongside David Sullivan after a successful takeover.

Sullivan spoke of the club’s “profound sorrow” in announcing the death of his long-time friend and business partner, with condolences from clubs, officials and players soon following.

Hammers vice-chairman Karren Brady also worked with Gold at Birmingham.

She wrote on Twitter: “To a great man, a great friend for over 30 years and a complete gentleman – you will be missed. Rest in peace x”.

West Ham boss David Moyes paid tribute to “a good man”.

“David Gold was incredibly supportive of me personally,” Moyes said after his club’s 2-2 draw with Leeds later on Wednesday.

David Moyes took charge of West Ham on Wednesday evening
David Moyes took charge of West Ham on Wednesday evening (Danny Lawson/PA)

“He wanted me to stay after the first time (as manager at the club) and was thrilled when I came back the second time.

“He was a regular visitor to the training ground at Rush Green. He’d come in and see us for his dinner.

“Look, he was an old man, but he was a good man. He wanted to talk, was a sensible man.

“So it’s a big miss for us, but (bigger) obviously for his family to lose him.

“But he hasn’t been well for a little while and everybody is really saddened by it.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to an “absolute gentleman”.

Parish wrote on Twitter: “Terrible news, David was an absolute gentleman, always had kind and supportive words for me when things were tough.

“He knew how to win with grace and lose with dignity. He loved football and he loved his club. I will miss him. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Former players also recalled fond personal memories of Gold’s time in football.

“Mr. Gold was a favourite of mine at the club,” ex-Hammers forward Carlton Cole wrote on social media.

“Always had time for me and wanted me to win in life. A very kind & warm-hearted man. Thank you for the conversations and memories. RIP”

Tony Cottee scored 146 goals in 336 appearances during his two spells with the east London club.

“I’m sad to hear the news of David Gold passing away,” the former England striker wrote on Twitter. “He was a nice man who cared passionately about West Ham. RIP David”.

Gold had previously been the chairman of Birmingham before selling his shares in the club in 2009.

Curtis Woodhouse recalled the support Gold had shown him while with the Blues.

“I had some difficult times at @BCFC and when everybody else was trying to sack me, David reached out to try and help me,” said the former midfielder who went on to become a professional boxer.

“That meant a lot to me then but even more to me now I’m older and I understand. RIP David.”

Former Blues striker Clinton Morrison wrote on social media: “Such sad news rip David. He looked after me and my family when I signed for Birmingham city made me feel welcome at the club.

“Such a nice guy sending thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

Birmingham passed on condolences to Gold’s family.

“The club is devastated to learn of the passing of former chairman David Gold at the age of 86,” a Birmingham statement on Twitter read.

“Our thoughts are with his daughters Jacqueline and Vanessa, and his fiancée Lesley at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Football Association said in a post on Twitter: “We send our deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and everyone at West Ham United at this very sad time.”

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters felt Gold helped the game move forwards from his roles behind the scenes.

“David has been around the Premier League shareholders’ table for more than 20 years, with both West Ham and Birmingham, and leaves a great legacy and a host of good friends,” Masters said on the Premier League website.

“David’s contribution to the game goes beyond the progress he oversaw at West Ham, and includes a big impact throughout football and the Premier League itself.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends, and with all at West Ham. He will be truly missed.”

