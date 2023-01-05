Steve Cooper eyeing new Nottingham Forest signings before Premier League resumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper eyeing new Nottingham Forest signings before Premier League resumes

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 12:22 pm
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest could bring signings in before the next Premier League game (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest could bring signings in before the next Premier League game (Tim Goode/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says the club could make a new signing before they return to Premier League action.

Cooper has already admitted that Forest intend to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window as they look to move further away from relegation trouble, despite making 22 additions to the squad in the summer.

Nothing is imminent before Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Blackpool but new arrivals might be in place before a crunch game with Leicester on Saturday week.

Asked if anything was likely before the Foxes game, Cooper said: “Possibly, possibly not, there is obviously time, so we will see.

“I don’t think we’ll sign anyone before we play Blackpool, that’s for sure. But I wouldn’t say that it’s not possible just because of the time and it being a free weekend from the Premier League coming up, so we will see.

“I’m not personally talking to any players because we have a team that looks after that.

“But in terms of what we think it could take to improve us we are clear on what that is.

“But don’t ask me to tell you in case things don’t come off because if they don’t we carry on and we work with the players who are giving everything at the moment and we are enjoying working with them.

“That’s what I’ll be doing, really working strongly with the players but if there are changes we will deal with them as they come and go, literally, and try and stay on the track we are hoping to be on. We will take things as they come.”

Given the large influx of players in the summer and more likely to follow, that could lead to departures.

“It’s possible, yes, for sure. I don’t think anything is imminent or close, but we’re still fairly early on in the window,” Cooper added.

“It’s very possible that players could leave, or maybe not, I’m not too sure. Likewise with incomings.

“We’re joined up in terms of what we think would be helpful to progress the team and the squad. But at the same time, all I’ve got to focus on today is getting the work right with the boys who are here and getting ready for Blackpool.

“If things change with personnel in the next few weeks, then we’ll deal with that. Every manager will be saying exactly the same.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest could bring signings in before the next Premier League game (Tim Goode/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest could bring signings in before the next Premier League game (Tim Goode/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented