Mateusz Klich personality and courage hard to replace at Leeds – Jesse Marsch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mateusz Klich personality and courage hard to replace at Leeds – Jesse Marsch

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 12:54 pm
Leeds players donned T-shirts in tribute to Mateusz Klich, centre, after their 2-2 home draw against West Ham (Danny Lason/PA)
Leeds players donned T-shirts in tribute to Mateusz Klich, centre, after their 2-2 home draw against West Ham (Danny Lason/PA)

Jesse Marsch feels Mateusz Klich’s personality will be the hardest thing to replace following the Polish midfielder’s departure from Elland Road.

Klich bade Leeds an emotional farewell after stepping off the bench in Wednesday night’s 2-2 home draw with fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham.

The hard-running 32-year-old, integral to Leeds’ Premier League return under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020, is expected to join Wayne Rooney’s DC United in Major League Soccer.

Marsch, wearing a farewell T-shirt in tribute to Klich in his post-match press conference, said: “Well we have enough quality in the team, but his personality, his courage, his bravado, you know that that part will be tough to replace.

“And I even said to the team, we have to find a way to find our inner Klichy in all of us to make sure that we’re ready to perform in every match.”

Marsch could not guarantee Klich game time following the arrivals last summer of Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca and said the Poland international had opted for longer-term stability in MLS.

Klich revealed in a statement on Twitter late on Wednesday night that he had been reluctant to leave and that his four-and-a-half-year spell at Elland Road had “been a dream”.

Klich, front right, played a key role in Leeds' return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020
Mateusz Klich, front right, played a key role in Leeds’ return to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020 (Tim Goode/PA)

He said: “I wish I could stay, but I’ve never enjoyed being on the bench and I want to play as much as I can in the coming years and that is why I’m closing this chapter, but I will never forget my time in Yorkshire.”

Fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw’s absence against West Ham has raised concerns among Leeds fans over his fitness issues.

Forshaw has been dogged by injury during his time at Elland Road and underwent career-saving hip surgery in the US in 2020.

Marsch said: “We had a little procedure done with him (on Wednesday) that we think is a couple of days and then we’ll see how he recovers.

“It’s his hip that is causing him some issues. But we’re hopeful that, it’s like a little shot that can help loosen things up and hopefully help him with the pain.”

West Ham halted a five-game losing run and the point against Leeds lifted them out of the bottom three on goal difference.

Under-pressure boss David Moyes paid tribute to joint-chairman David Gold, who died on Wednesday aged 86, and insisted he still had the London club’s full support.

When asked if Gold had been a stabilising influence, Moyes said: “Yeah, but David Sullivan has been equally as good, if not better.

“I’ve been speaking to him regularly and he has been fantastic in his support and his backing.

“They have been really, really good and encouraging me and the team, want us to get back in form and move up the table, that’s the plan.

“We’ve got a European campaign, we’re set for that when we get to March.

“There are a lot of things that have happened in the last two-and-a-half years that probably give them the confidence to think they’ve got a manager they can trust and they can work with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Leeds players donned T-shirts in tribute to Mateusz Klich, centre, after their 2-2 home draw against West Ham (Danny Lason/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Leeds players donned T-shirts in tribute to Mateusz Klich, centre, after their 2-2 home draw against West Ham (Danny Lason/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
3

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's new loan signing Kieran Shanks in action against Airdrie.
Peterhead loanee Kieran Shanks wants to bring goals to the Blue Toon
Work is progressing on the Aberdeen Incinerator at East Tullos Industrial Estate, but until it's up and running waste will continue to be landfilled. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waste to continue to be landfilled until Aberdeen incinerator fires up
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. (Photo by Paul Glendell)
Early interest in Inverurie Locos job
Aberdeen Ladies U14s trophy-winning squad. Image: Jill Runcie.
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Aberdeen FC Ladies U14s earn Team Performance nomination after double…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented