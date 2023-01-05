Kyle Magennis not shocked by Lee Johnson’s comments after Hibernian’s derby loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyle Magennis not shocked by Lee Johnson’s comments after Hibernian’s derby loss

By Press Association
January 5, 2023, 5:18 pm
Kyle Magennis (right) was not shocked by his Hibernian boss’ comments (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyle Magennis (right) was not shocked by his Hibernian boss’ comments (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kyle Magennis insists there was nothing revelatory about Lee Johnson’s plans to overhaul his underperforming Hibernian squad.

Johnson did not hold back in his criticism following the 3-0 derby defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle on Monday, which left Hibs on a run of nine losses in 11 matches.

The Hibs boss said: “There’s a lot of average squad players, too many. I’d rather get rid of 10 and sign one that is high quality. We have made mistakes (with recruitment), it’s as simple as that.”

But Magennis, speaking at Hampden Park to promote the new 2022-23 SPFL Match Attax collection, said: “I think it’s came out worse than it was, about the 10 players that need to go or whatever.

“He had already had individual conversations with those players previous to the game so everyone knew where they stood.

“But the way it came out, it looked like he has said 10 players need to go but it is not like that. It’s not as if it was a shock that he came out in the media and said that.

“It happens every year, whether it is January or summer, boys need to go.

“Obviously it is difficult. In the run of games we have been on, we have lost quite a lot of them, especially losing the derby in the manner we did, it’s difficult.

“But we have to stay positive and we are looking forward to Sunday (Motherwell) and hopefully we can change things.

“Everybody is in good spirits and we are looking forward to the game on Sunday.”

Magennis has had a difficult time with injuries since signing from St Mirren in 2020 and is pleased to be fully fit again and a key part of Johnson’s plans.

The 24-year-old said: “He (Johnson) said that he likes me and he likes working with me and I have a future at Hibs.

“It is a massive boost. With my injuries I could easily have been the one that was not part of his plans but he has backed me.

“It has been hard for me in the last year or two with injuries but I am feeling good and training every day which is something.

“I haven’t done over the last two years. It has been stop-start. I am ready to play.”

:: Magennis helped launch the new 2022-23 SPFL Match Attax Collection, on sale now in Scottish retailers and via Topps.com

