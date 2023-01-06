Football rumours: Ajax set Manchester United £40m price tag for Mohammed Kudus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

Ajax have set Manchester United a price tag for Mohammed Kudus, according to the Daily Star. The Dutch club have reportedly demanded £40m for the 22-year-old, who is viewed by United manager Erik ten Hag as an option to bolster his side’s attacking prowess.

Axel Disasi, right, in action for France (Nick Potts/PA)

Staying with United, the Daily Mail says the club are also eyeing a move for Monaco defender Axel Disasi. Several Premier League clubs are believed to be interested in the 24-year-old, but the paper reports initial negotiations with the Red Devils have already begun.

Coventry Live reports Coventry are lining up a deal for Swansea’s out-of-favour midfielder Jamie Paterson.

Social media round-up

Aston Villa closing in on £15million swoop for Real Betis star Alex Moreno as Unai Emery tries to put his stamp on team https://t.co/oaRQFqZQoQ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 5, 2023

Daley Blind on verge of shock Bayern Munich free transfer after ex-Man Utd star terminated Ajax contracthttps://t.co/A2cemopZGd — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 5, 2023

Players to watch

France’s Randal Kolo Muani (Martin Rickett/PA)

Randal Kolo Muani: Sky Germany says Manchester United are interested in the 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward.

Mislav Orsic: Southampton have agreed a deal with Dinamo Zagreb for the Croatia forward, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.