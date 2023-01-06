Motherwell end Louis Moult loan and target signings before Hibernian game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell end Louis Moult loan and target signings before Hibernian game

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 11:16 am
Louis Moult will not be back at Motherwell this season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Louis Moult will not be back at Motherwell this season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell have ended Louis Moult’s second spell at Fir Park but manager Steven Hammell remains hopeful of adding to his squad before Sunday’s visit of Hibernian.

Moult has been troubled by an ankle injury and only made one start after returning to the club on a season-long loan from Burton.

Motherwell say the injury “may require further work” so they have exercised a clause to terminate the deal.

“Louis is a legend at Motherwell and we are gutted it didn’t quite work out the way we had all hoped,” Hammell said.

“Whilst it was clear whenever Louis played that he has the fantastic quality that we all remember, he was playing with a lot of pain which got progressively worse. He will need to try and get that rectified.”

Hammell is prioritising attacking reinforcements after signing Irish centre-back Shane Blaney in advance of the transfer window opening.

“It’s been frustrating so far, we have come close with a couple already but not quite able to get any over the line yet,” he said. “But hopefully that will change soon.

“We are trying to get a couple of players in as quickly as possible. Hopefully that means before Sunday.

“Obviously it still needs to be a player that we want and who wants to be here and will fit into what we are trying to do here, which is difficult in the January window.

“You are very rarely going to get a permanent (deal) in January especially with what we have got available to us.

“There is a lot of competition in the same market we are looking for and it’s about how we can get a couple over the line before the end of the window.”

Hammell is also hopeful of tying up Matt Penney on an extended deal with the left-back’s loan from Ipswich due to expire soon.

“We have been in dialogue with Matty and Ipswich and we are hoping we can come to a conclusion with that,” he said.

“He is a player who has come in and done really well for us. On the flip side of that I also think we have been really good for him also. It’s a good platform for him to showcase his talents and come and enjoy his football, which I think he has done.

“He is playing every week, he is progressing his career and getting good exposure.

“Hopefully we can do some business there, at least until the end of the season.”

Motherwell have the best away record in the cinch Premiership outside the top two but they sit 10th in the table after going without a home league victory since August 20.

The record means there could be added pressure ahead of Fir Park matches with the home support impatient for success. But Hammell is blocking out any potential criticism as he prepares for Sunday’s televised clash.

“I don’t listen to outside noise,” he said. “I have total belief in what we are doing and myself, and what we are getting out of the group we have just now.

“We need to remember it was a difficult situation we came into. I understand we want to be better off than we are just now in terms of points but, in terms of negativity, I have been solely focused on what I am doing and being confident in what I am doing.

“It’s a big game for us. We always want to do well here and the support the fans give us is excellent. We need that to continue, it makes such a big difference when we come here, but we also need to play our part in that and give them something to get behind.”

2

