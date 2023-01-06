Stephen Robinson eager to see key players commit to new St Mirren deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson eager to see key players commit to new St Mirren deals

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 12:12 pm
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is planning for next season (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is planning for next season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Stephen Robinson hopes three more St Mirren players follow Greg Kiltie in signing a new deal with the Paisley club.

Midfielder Kiltie last week agreed a two-year contract extension which ties him to the Buddies until June 2025.

Back-up goalkeeper Peter Urminsky also signed a one-year extension to his current deal which keeps him in Paisley until the summer of 2024.

St Mirren have a number of players, including Curtis Main, Marcus Fraser, Richard Tait, Joe Shaughnessy, Charles Dunne and Ryan Flynn, who are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Ahead of the home cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday, Buddies boss Robinson spoke about his plans for next season.

Robinson said: “I have made contract offers to current players in the team.

“We can’t afford to bring players in at this moment in time, but we can certainly commit to next season, keeping the players that we want here.

“We have made offers to four players. Kiltie has signed and we are very close to another two and that gives us a real base to build on, so you are maybe only signing four players instead of the wholesale changes of 10 or 11 players which happens at clubs.

“We are trying to put a bit of stability in the football club, retain players we want and add four or five.

“Of course we are speaking to players about pre-contracts already and try to be ahead of the game.”

Robinson is happy that Ethan Erhahon, suspended for the visit of the Jambos after being sent off against Kilmarnock last week, remains at the club in the face of outside interest.

It was reported that the 21-year-old midfielder, out of contract at the end of the season, was not keen to join Forest Green, who had a bid accepted by the Paisley club.

Robinson said: “There was a bid accepted earlier on in the window and Ethan spoke to the club and at the moment has chosen to stay at St Mirren.

“Obviously I am not involved in negotiations between player and club, so all I can say at the moment is that he remains with us and hopefully he will stay throughout the window.

“We would love him to stay. Whether we have the finances to meet his expectations I don’t know, but we would love him to stay.

“But there has to be a realism as well, that we have to sell players to exist, to survive.”

After four draws and a win in their last five matches, St Mirren sit in fifth place in the table, five points behind Robbie Neilson’s Hearts.

Robinson said: “We are confident. We know Hearts are a threat. They have some very good players.

“You look at their injury list and then look at their bench and see how strong they still are.

“That is credit to Robbie and the club for backing him in his recruitment, so it is a tough game. We will have to be at the top of our game, but we hold no fear.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is planning for next season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is planning for next season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…
2

More from Press and Journal

Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented