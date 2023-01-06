Middlesbrough sign striker Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough have announced the signing of striker Cameron Archer on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old moves to the Riverside Stadium from Aston Villa, having made six substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

The young forward becomes boss Michael Carrick’s first signing.

Archer has had previous Championship experience as he spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Preston, scoring seven times in 20 showings for the Lancashire side.

He recently signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park in the summer and received his first call-up to the England Under-21 side where he has already notched four times in four games.