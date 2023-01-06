Andy Legg recalls being pelted with coins in Cardiff’s shock 2002 win over Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Legg recalls being pelted with coins in Cardiff’s shock 2002 win over Leeds

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 2:10 pm
Cardiff’s Andy Legg (right) breaks past Michael Simpson of Wycombe Wanderers, during their Nationwide Division Two match at Cardiff’s Ninian Park ground. Cardiff City defeated Wycomb Wanderers 1-0. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.
Cardiff’s Andy Legg (right) breaks past Michael Simpson of Wycombe Wanderers, during their Nationwide Division Two match at Cardiff’s Ninian Park ground. Cardiff City defeated Wycomb Wanderers 1-0. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.

Andy Legg has recalled how his own chairman Sam Hammam got him “pelted with coins” as Cardiff shocked Leeds to produce one of the FA Cup’s greatest ever upsets.

Leeds were top of the Premier League when David O’Leary took his exciting young side to south Wales for a third-round tie on January 6, 2002.

Cardiff were 10th in the Second Division, two tiers below Leeds, and few were predicting a giant-killing at Ninian Park as the great John Charles, who played for both clubs, led the two teams out.

Soccer – Europa League Qualifier – First Round – Llanelli Training – Excelsior Stadium
Andy Legg was hit by coins when Cardiff owner Sam Hammam walked around the pitch during the famous 2002 FA Cup tie between Cardiff and Leeds (Lynne Cameron/PA)

But Rio Ferdinand limped off, Alan Smith was sent off, and the animosity was such that O’Leary and Hammam almost came to post-match blows in the car park.

Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale, who would later hold the same position at Cardiff, said the Yorkshire club’s eventual fall from grace could be charted from that eventful afternoon in the Welsh capital.

On Sunday, the two clubs will meet in the FA Cup again – reviving memories of Cardiff’s famous 2-1 victory over two decades ago and a day etched in Bluebirds’ folklore.

“If I played one more game that was the atmosphere I would want, it was volatile and electric,” said Legg, a former Wales international and a veteran of nearly 700 senior games for Birmingham, Cardiff, Peterborough and Swansea among others.

Cardiff v Leeds United
Scott Young celebrates scoring Cardiff’s late winner in their shock 2002 FA Cup victory over Leeds (David Jones/PA)

“I played for Wales and in a play-off final for Cardiff at the Millennium Stadium, but nothing ever came close to that.

“Some of the Leeds players didn’t go out wide that day. I won’t mention any names, but one or two of them told me: ‘They are nutters out there’.”

Leeds led early on through Mark Viduka, but Cardiff levelled quickly from Graham Kavanagh’s expertly taken free-kick.

Legg was then cast as the villain of the piece by Leeds as Smith was sent off just before half-time, referee Andy D’Urso adjudging that he had elbowed the full-back in the face.

“We’d had a few words in the tunnel before the game and people said I’d wound him up to the point that he reacted and got sent off,” said Legg.

Leeds O’Leary
Leeds manager David O’Leary was involved in an altercation with Cardiff owner Sam Hammam after the game (Rui Vieira/PA)

“I was just close to him trying to get the ball and he tried to fend me off. I don’t think he intended it, but he caught me in the face.

“I didn’t think it was a sending off but I remember David O’Leary was on that side and he was saying all sorts to me. He wasn’t happy.”

With their one-man advantage, Cardiff sought a winner and a frenzied crowd reached boiling point when Hammam went walkabout around the perimeter of the pitch.

Hammam’s actions were designed to encourage home supporters, but missiles rained down on him from the terrace housing Leeds fans. Referee D’Urso was also struck by something thrown from the crowd.

Legg said: “I was taking a corner, I looked up and Sam was walking towards me on the side of the pitch. I thought: ‘Are you for real or what?’

Cardiff City v Leeds United
Graham Kavanagh curls home a free-kick to equalise for Cardiff in their 2002 FA Cup third-round tie against Leeds (David Jones/PA)

“My problem was it was where the Leeds fans were and I got pelted by coins. They were trying to hit him and I got caught in it all.”

Just four minutes remained when Kavanagh swung over another corner and defender Scott Young pounced on the mayhem in the Leeds box to bury the decider.

Hammam was still on the side of the pitch when Cardiff fans invaded at the final whistle – earning them a £20,000 fine from the Football Association – and he had an altercation with O’Leary after the game.

Apparently the Lebanese businessman had reminded O’Leary of his pre-match quip that Leeds would “begin and end” their FA Cup campaign in Cardiff, which was also hosting the final at the Millennium Stadium.

Cardiff v Leeds
Cardiff fans celebrate FA Cup victory in front of the Leeds fans at Ninian Park (David Jones/PA)

Cardiff’s celebrations did not last long. Three weeks later, they fell at the fourth-round hurdle to  Tranmere and manager Alan Cork left in February following a string of poor results.

For Leeds, it was the start of a long and painful journey. They would eventually finish fifth in the Premier League that season and miss out on Championship League qualification.

Leeds went into financial meltdown, forcing the sale of their best players and the club was playing in League One by 2007.

It took them 16 years to return to the top flight after relegation in 2004 and, although Cardiff and Leeds have since met in the second tier, Sunday’s cup tie will strike a chord for both sets of supporters.

Cardiff's Andy Legg (right) breaks past Michael Simpson of Wycombe Wanderers, during their Nationwide Division Two match at Cardiff's Ninian Park ground. Cardiff City defeated Wycomb Wanderers 1-0. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.
Cardiff's Andy Legg (right) breaks past Michael Simpson of Wycombe Wanderers, during their Nationwide Division Two match at Cardiff's Ninian Park ground. Cardiff City defeated Wycomb Wanderers 1-0. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE.
