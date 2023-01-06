Norwich confirm appointment of David Wagner as club’s new head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Norwich confirm appointment of David Wagner as club’s new head coach

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 4:27 pm
David Wagner takes over at Carrow Road on a 12-month rolling contract (Dave Howarth/PA)
David Wagner takes over at Carrow Road on a 12-month rolling contract (Dave Howarth/PA)

Norwich have announced the appointment of David Wagner as the club’s new head coach.

The former Huddersfield boss has signed a 12-month rolling contract and takes over at Carrow Road following the departure of Dean Smith, who was sacked on December 27 on the back of a run of just three wins from 13 league games.

Wagner is joined by assistant head coach Christoph Buhler and first-team coach Andrew Hughes, with their first match being Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Blackburn.

Set-piece coach Allan Russell had been in interim charge for the past two home games, which saw Norwich draw with Reading and then lose to Watford on Monday which left them 11th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Speaking to the Norwich club website, Wagner said: “This is a very special and proud moment for me. To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour.

“I’ve very pleased with what I have seen so far. The facilities at the training centre are top class. We now have to look forward and work extremely hard.

“This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No. We have to leave what has happened in the past behind.

“If we want success, we have to be together. Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters.”

Stuart Webber
Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber worked with David Wagner at Huddersfield (Simon Marper/PA).

Wagner will link up again with Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber, the pair having worked together at Huddersfield.

“After speaking with David, who is someone I’ve known for a long time, he quickly became the outstanding candidate,” Webber said.

“His knowledge of our squad, vision, idea around football and working style is something that clearly aligns with our short, medium and long-term goals.

“We know we need to get to work and produce some positive performances. As always, results will follow if the performances are there.”

David Wagner
David Wagner took Huddersfield into the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA).

German-born Wagner, 51, guided Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League in 2017, going on to keep them in the top flight the following season.

After leaving the Terriers in January 2019, with the club bottom of the table and later relegated, Wagner took over at Schalke, where he was eventually dismissed following a run of 18 Bundesliga matches without a win.

Wagner had been linked with a return to coaching in England, but moved to Swiss Super League side Young Boys in June 2021.

Although he guided them into the group stage of the Champions League, where they beat Manchester United at home, Wagner was sacked in March 2022 as Young Boys’ domestic title ambitions faded.

Smith had been in charge at Norwich for 13 months after taking over following the departure of Daniel Farke.

However, the former Aston Villa boss was unable to save the Norfolk club from relegation from the Premier League.

Despite Norwich having challenged towards the top of the table earlier in the campaign, Smith struggled to win over supporters, who again had called for his dismissal following defeat at Luton on Boxing Day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments

Editor's Picks

Most Commented