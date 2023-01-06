Livingston’s Shamal George relishing chance to showcase himself in Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston’s Shamal George relishing chance to showcase himself in Premiership

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 5:35 pm
Shamal George is back after a recent injury layoff (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shamal George is back after a recent injury layoff (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Shamal George believes his decision to leave Colchester for Livingston in the summer is paying off as he is enjoying the chance to showcase himself in the Scottish Premiership.

The 25-year-old was first choice for the English League Two side but he wanted to try something new and was persuaded to move to West Lothian by manager David Martindale.

Although he has endured a recent injury layoff, George – who returned against Motherwell on Monday – has established himself as Livingston’s number one and is relishing playing regular top-flight football.

“I had offers elsewhere but the gaffer sold it to me that this was a big league and an opportunity to get into the shop window,” said the former Liverpool youngster. “Obviously this is a good club as well so it was quite an easy decision.

“The fans up here are great. I don’t have a clue what they’re saying but at a lot of the grounds like Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen you’re playing in front of much bigger crowds than you get in League Two so that’s another big thing for me.

“Before my injury I was playing every game and I thought I was getting better each game. I’m looking to get back into a run of it now I’m back fit.”

George signed a four-year deal with Livingston in the summer but Martindale has never hidden the fact he is happy for his players to use the Lions as a stepping stone to a bigger club.

When asked how he sees his longer-term future panning out, George said: “The plan in the future is to maybe get down to the (English) Championship or even abroad but my main focus is here right now.

“I’ve been at Liverpool, then Colchester and now Scotland so I’ve had some good experience so far.”

Livingston are currently sixth in the league but they have failed to win any of their last five games. They are hoping to get back on track away to bottom-of-the-table Ross County, who defeated them 1-0 at the Tony Macaroni Arena in October.

“Everyone wants to be in the top six so we’ll be trying to get as many points as we can,” said George. “Ross County will be tough. They’re obviously fighting to stay up so I’m guessing it will a scrappy, horrible game.

“When they came to us the last time, we battered them but we couldn’t get the goals so hopefully we can get our revenge.”

