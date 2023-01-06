Fond memories of a much-loved striker – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Football

Tributes were paid to Gianluca Vialli after the former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker died aged 58.

Ciao Gianluca, you will forever be remembered 💙 pic.twitter.com/5IDKMTSZaL — Italy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Azzurri_En) January 6, 2023

You’ll be missed by so many. A legend to us and to all of football. Rest in peace, Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/mNJPDkCSYO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 6, 2023

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gianluca Vialli at the age of 58. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace. https://t.co/CANeiJ8vCU — FIFA (@FIFAcom) January 6, 2023

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli, who won the FA Cup as both a player and manager at Chelsea FC. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/Ag8T9A6YYd — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2023

The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gianluca Vialli at the age of 58. Our thoughts and condolences go to Gianluca’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/tqgOqkAgwe — Premier League (@premierleague) January 6, 2023

All at Watford FC are saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Gianluca Vialli. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 💛 pic.twitter.com/81cg6fZUtG — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 6, 2023

Ciao amico mio. RIP Gianluca Vialli pic.twitter.com/TmUherAf31 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) January 6, 2023

RIP Gianluca Vialli. What a lovely lovely man and a wonderful player he was.🙏🏻 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 6, 2023

What a man…. Rip Luca 💔 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 6, 2023

Deeply, deeply saddened to hear that Gianluca Vialli has left us. One of the loveliest people You could possibly meet. A truly magnificent footballer who will be hugely missed. RIP Luca. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2023

I’m genuinely gutted about this. I had sampdoria home and away shirts because of him. I tried to replicate his volleys In the park and such a lovely man when I met him Rip https://t.co/lyOLSs4mtF — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 6, 2023

One of the very few shirts I swapped in my career was with Gianluca Vialli in 1993 in a pre season friendly against juventus #RIPGianluca an absolute gent 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MORdTOeYSp — Matt Le Tissier🌸 (@mattletiss7) January 6, 2023

One of the very best, such a sad day. RIP Legend 💙 https://t.co/UQgSWuds3a — Reece James (@ReeceJames) January 6, 2023

Stefano Domenicali: We have lost an incredible man with the passing of Gianluca Vialli. He was an amazing talent – kind, caring and generous with a love for life. He was a friend and I will miss him hugely. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/zPDLy1TRWU — F1 Media (@F1Media) January 6, 2023

The squad took part in a minute’s silence before training today in tribute to Gianluca Vialli. 💙 pic.twitter.com/q23nglMqVH — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 6, 2023

Jack Butland celebrated his move to Manchester United.

Jack Grealish toasted a big away win for Manchester City.

My bruvaaaa 😘💙 @Mahrez22 what a win!! Away support 😍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/OIXRGheIUa — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) January 5, 2023

Gary Neville was out on the slopes.

Happy 80th Terry.

Join us in wishing former #ThreeLions manager Terry Venables a happy 80th birthday! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Q2ZJw1kAKv — England (@England) January 6, 2023

Cricket

Sam Curran was raring to go in Cape Town.

Can’t wait for the @SA20_League, excited to be in Cape Town.. let’s go @MICapeTown https://t.co/ebX7hfg7tQ — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 6, 2023

Formula One

Mercedes were training them up young.

Kimi Antonelli 🤜🤛 Jack Wolff. Future Mercedes F1 driver line-up?! 😉 (📸: IG/@Susie_Wolff) pic.twitter.com/OCGxfywAZZ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 6, 2023

Valtteri Bottas was conquering mountains.

I like mountains 🏔 pic.twitter.com/k6wSG8uUdf — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) January 6, 2023