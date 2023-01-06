EFL ‘not hopeful’ of achieving financial settlement with Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EFL ‘not hopeful’ of achieving financial settlement with Premier League

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 6:47 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 8:31 pm
EFL chairman Rick Parry took part in discussions over a ‘New Deal For Football’ on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL chairman Rick Parry took part in discussions over a ‘New Deal For Football’ on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

The English Football League has told its clubs it is has “virtually no leverage” to achieve the new financial settlement it is seeking with the Premier League, and wants an independent regulator or the Football Association to have backstop powers allowing it to impose a settlement “in perpetuity”.

The chairs and chief executives of the EFL, Premier League and Football Association held face-to-face talks on the ‘New Deal For Football’ package, which if agreed would lead to the biggest governance changes in the English game for 30 years.

However, in a circular sent to EFL clubs this week prior to Friday’s meeting, the league said it is still “not hopeful” of securing the financial distribution settlement it is looking for – a 25 per cent share of pooled broadcast revenue with the Premier League, merit-based payments across all four divisions and the abolition of parachute payments to clubs relegated from the top flight.

The EFL is holding a series of regional club and MP meetings at Westminster next week which were originally due to take place towards the end of last year. The aim of the meetings is to cement cross-party support for implementing the key recommendations of the fan-led review, which included at its core the creation of an independent regulator.

“In reality, the EFL is not hopeful of a solution being reached within football,” the circular, seen by the PA news agency, states.

“(The EFL) has virtually no leverage that it can use to achieve a positive outcome from the Premier League. In monetary terms, the gap in annual revenue between Premier League clubs and EFL clubs is vast. Not only is this the problem that we are ultimately seeking to resolve, but it is also indicative of the gulf in bargaining power between the two organisations.

“Ultimately the current impasse can be no great surprise to anyone. What the EFL is effectively asking for through its 75/25 model and 2:1 merit payments is for Premier League clubs in the lower reaches of the competition to take less money while they are in the top-flight – and to forego the substantial competitive advantage they get from parachute payments if relegated – in the wider interests of the football pyramid.

“Therefore, it is likely to be only institutions that are independent from football itself, and with a wider remit, that will be capable of making a decision that is in the broader interests of the game. The EFL believes that the issue of financial distributions is so central to the idea of delivering sustainable football clubs that it should be at the heart of the Government’s approach to this issue.

“It is therefore something of a disappointment that, to date, the Government, having argued that football is incapable of resolving the game’s governance issues (and therefore needs an independent regulator) believes it somehow capable of resolving the even more complex financial distributions issue when the evidence of the last 30 years would suggest otherwise.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously spoken positively about an independent regulator for football
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously spoken positively about an independent regulator for football (Henry Nicholls/PA)

“The EFL would support giving the regulator a backstop power in perpetuity to define a fair outcome where there is no agreement, or alternatively finding a way to give the FA that same responsibility.”

The Government is expected to publish a White Paper on the independent regulator before the end of the month. It was initially due last summer but was delayed by political upheaval within the Conservative Party.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has previously stated it would be a “disaster” to award the EFL a 25 per cent split of pooled broadcast revenue.

Nevertheless, the six chairs and chief executives are understood to have held open and constructive talks on Friday and will continue to meet to explore football-led solutions to resolve wider issues facing the game.

The ‘New Deal’ is designed to be a comprehensive way forward for the game, covering financial cost controls as well as distribution and also looking at calendar issues, with UEFA’s men’s club competitions set to expand from 2024. Premier League clubs are understood to be virtually unanimous in their desire to see FA Cup replays scrapped, while the future look of the Carabao Cup is also part of the discussion.

The redistribution of football’s finances via an independent regulator has been a demand the campaign group ‘Fair Game’ has been calling for for two years.

The group’s CEO Niall Couper said: “This is a welcome move by the EFL. Football needs a proper holistic view of funding and that can only come from an independent regulator. The game needs fairer financial flow – a flow that rewards well-run clubs and incentivises culture change.”

