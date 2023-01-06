Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag credits ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford after United’s FA Cup success

By Press Association
January 6, 2023, 11:23 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 11:33 pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag embraces Marcus Rashford after he is substituted during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag embraces Marcus Rashford after he is substituted during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Sunday September 4, 2022.

Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford can be “unstoppable” for Manchester United after the England striker scored his fifth goal in as many games and set up two others in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Everton.

Rashford laid on Antony’s fourth minute opener, then played in the cross that forced Conor Coady into an own goal early in the second half, before making it seven straight home games with a goal for United as he scored a stoppage time penalty.

“From the first minute I think Marcus was the one who showed the confidence and the belief,” Ten Hag said. “He was taking on players and I think for 90 minutes he was a threat to the Everton defence.”

Rashford is now up to 13 goals for the season, on course to beat his previous best tally of 22, achieved in 2019-20, if he can stay fit.

“In football it is hard to measure but with a striker you measure goals and assists – today he has two assists and one goal,” Ten Hag added. “He has fantastic skills and when he has mental stability he can keep going.

“That demands a lot from us as a team and an organisation to make sure we have the right environment and culture. When he keeps focus like this for sure he can keep this going…

“As a team we have to make sure we create the space, playing to his strengths. That is about Marcus doing really well but also the team, getting into the shapes. I think he is unstoppable with his speed, his dribbles and his directness.”

Manchester United v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Rashford wrapped up the win with a penalty in added time (Martin Rickett/PA)

United can now look forward to Sunday’s fourth round draw, but perhaps more importantly have kept their winning run – now up to seven games ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fixture against Charlton – going as Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal loom later this month.

“I think we have good belief,” Ten Hag said. “We have to keep the freshness with so many games. I think with one or two players we could see the load was high, we have to make sure we get the right balance with load and relaxation for the players.

“The games keep coming and this is a good challenge. When we face the big games like City and Arsenal the physical performance has to be top.”

Manchester United v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Antony, set up by Rashford, opened the scoring for United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Although relegation-threatened Everton endured an eighth game without a win, under-pressure Frank Lampard was encouraged by the way his players responded to their capitulation in Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat to Brighton in the Premier League.

“The performance was on a similar level and possibly better in an attacking sense than at Manchester City (last weekend),” he said. “We got a draw at City and I think we deserved a draw today.

“I was really pleased with the spirit and the bravery of the team. We didn’t get the result, that’s sometimes how football goes. When you’ve got an individual of Rashford’s quality they have their moments.”

Although the 9,000 travelling Everton fans frequently chanted “sack the board”, they did not turn on the players or the manager at Old Trafford, and stayed behind to applaud their efforts in defeat.

Manchester United v Everton – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Frank Lampard took encouragement from his team’s display at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I think the reaction at the end of the game spells it out,” Lampard said. “They saw the spirit in the team, the way we play and I think they saw we deserved to get a draw.”

Everton had looked shaky early on, but after Coady cancelled out Antony’s opener in the 14th minute they battled well.

But a nasty looking injury for Alex Iwobi – who went off on a stretcher early in the second half – came just before United retook the lead.

“It’s an ankle ligament injury,” Lampard said. “We’re hoping it’s a lesser one but I don’t know the extent of it. He left on crutches.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments

Editor's Picks

Most Commented