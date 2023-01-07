Michael Beale: I’ll take a fully committed Rangers squad to Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Michael Beale: I’ll take a fully committed Rangers squad to Dundee United

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 9:03 am
Rangers players are committed to cause says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers players are committed to cause says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Michael Beale believes he will take a fully committed Rangers squad to face Dundee United at Tannadice for the cinch Premiership game on Sunday.

The Gers boss has been delighted to welcome several injured players back into his group since leaving QPR in November to take over from Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Beale, assistant coach to Steven Gerrard during his time as Light Blues boss, was delighted to confirm long-term injured duo John Souttar and Ianis Hagi are back in training albeit it may be the end of the month before they are again available for selection.

Against a rejuvenated United side he will look to continue his unbeaten record since he returned to Govan – four wins and a 2-2 draw which came against Celtic at Ibrox on Monday – and he is boosted by his charges’ spirit.

He said: “Every week it’s about trying to get stronger and better.

“Since Ben Davies and Connor Goldson have been back together, we’ve looked a lot stronger.

“Borna Barisic has come back in (after World Cup with Croatia) and performed well. In the last month, we’ve seen a young boy in Adam Devine showcasing himself as well so that’s good.

“John Souttar is back in training on Friday which is really positive. Leon King’s doing well, so all of a sudden that looks a lot more positive. We’ve rotated the midfielders a lot because we’ve needed to.

“John Lundstram has been playing and training with injections. We’ve had to ease off a notch on him. He has not been able to do much training between games.

“He got a whack in the second half (against Celtic) and was still in pain quite a while after the game.

“It was a big moment in the game the other day and it has not been spoken about. John – at the moment – is probably the most physically fit player in our midfield. He has been playing the most so to lose him was not ideal.

“We then concede without him on the pitch which was frustrating, but he will be back for this weekend.

“Glen Kamara has had issues and Jacko (Ryan Jack) too, so in terms of the squad, everybody seems in a more healthy place.

“Antonio Colak and Kemar Roofe have had another week and all of a sudden we go out to training and we have three number nines. It looks a lot more stronger than what it did a few weeks ago.

“Alfredo Morelos, to his credit because I know there’s a lot written and said about him, has managed to play in the last two or three games where maybe another player wouldn’t.

“What I can see is that everyone’s committed and all in. As we get people back, the form will come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
2
Midstocket Road in Aberdeen has been closed off by police.
Teen arrested following extensive police search after Midstocket Road car crash
3
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
4
Rangers players are committed to cause says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon NHS briefing LIVE: First Minister answers questions on health service crisis
5
Rangers players are committed to cause says manager Michael Beale (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Domestic abuser’s attack captured on doorbell camera
6
Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
‘I love them so much’ – Goal hero Duk on his connection with Aberdeen…
7
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…
9
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
10
Hugh Drysdale in hospital after having a heart attack and stroke with his grandaughter Kyla and grandson Kaydn. USA. Image: Hugh Drysdale.
Stroke and heart attack victim left with million dollar bill after taking ill in…

More from Press and Journal

Lorna Summers has joined the Portsoy Community Enterprise board of directors. Image: PCE.
Retired teacher joins board to spearhead efforts to keep traditional boatbuilding skills alive in…
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
A total of 179 tractors and agricultural vehicles took part in the 2022 event. Image: Orkney Christmas 2022 Tractor Run/Facebook.
Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
SPCA rehome staffy
'He is as happy as ever': 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
Nicola Sturgeon held an emergency NHS briefing. Image: PA.
All you need to know from Nicola Sturgeon’s emergency NHS winter crisis briefing
Louise West has been dealing with mould in her Aberdeen flat for the past four years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Less than 1% of council properties in Moray reported for mould or damp in…
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
Robbery at Highland post office with staff member threatened
James Watt said the gold can promotion became one of the worst in the company's history. Image: Shutterstock.
'A £500,000 mistake': BrewDog chief executive James Watt apologises for golden can competition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented