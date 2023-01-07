Jesse Marsch believes FA Cup run could give Leeds much-needed momentum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch believes FA Cup run could give Leeds much-needed momentum

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 9:03 am
Jesse Marsch is hoping to steer Leeds into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in six seasons (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jesse Marsch is hoping to steer Leeds into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time in six seasons (Richard Sellers/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will not let his heart rule his head when he takes charge of his first FA Cup tie on Sunday at Cardiff.

Marsch’s main objective is to retain Leeds’ Premier League status, but the romance of world football’s oldest knockout competition is not completely lost on the 49-year-old American.

When asked if he had dreamt of lifting the famous trophy with Leeds, Marsch said: “Talking about raising trophies right now – we’re not at that stage as a club, but you don’t do this without that kind of focus in mind.

“We’re continuing to try to build a process here that’s about improvement, week by week, year by year.

“But, you know, even seeing what Crystal Palace did last year (they reached the semi-finals), I think for people it’s still is a reminder that the possibilities are there, but you have to just take it one step at a time.”

Leeds have a poor recent FA Cup record having fallen at the first hurdle in each of the last five seasons.

They have also been dumped out of the competition by the likes of Hereford (2007), Histon (2008), Rochdale (2014), Sutton (2017), Newport (2018) and Crawley (2021).

And since falling victim to another famous cup upset against Sunday’s opponents in 2002 – when Cardiff were in the third tier and Leeds top of the old Premiership – the Yorkshire club have gone beyond the fourth round on just three occasions.

Leeds’ board are desperate for an extended and long-overdue run in the competition and if the Premier League remains Marsch’s priority, he insisted he has targeted victory in Cardiff and will name his side accordingly.

The former Salzburg and Leipzig head coach, whose side resume league duties at Aston Villa next Friday, added: “We believe that a cup run can give us momentum.

“The strategy for this match is certainly, with enough break in between (the next league game), to get as many guys prepared to play as possible and then to make sure we have a team that will go after it in every way.”

Leeds could hand a debut to new signing Max Wober, who has followed Marsch and former Salzburg team-mates Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen to Elland Road.

Wober, who was captain of the Austrian club, signed on Tuesday for a reported fee in the region of £10-12million and can operate in a variety of left-sided defensive positions.

Patrick Bamford is closing in on his first appearance since October after having groin surgery during the World Cup break but is unlikely to feature, while Adam Forshaw (hip) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) are still unavailable.

