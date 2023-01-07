Salford enjoy impressive win over Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford secured a hard-earned 2-1 win against Northampton – their first home league victory since August.

The Ammies completed an impressive league double over the Cobblers in the process.

Ex-Cobblers man Ryan Watson had already gone close for Salford before they struck after nine minutes.

Jason Lowe’s header thumped a post, but Ethan Galbraith was perfectly placed to fire home the rebound.

Salford’s debutant keeper Alex Cairns was at fault for Northampton’s leveller.

He let Sam Hoskins’ shot from 12 yards past him far too easily after Akin Odimayo’s initial effort was blocked (22).

The Ammies went back in front 11 minutes later when Watson played in Conor McAleny, who fired home from an angle.

It was almost 3-1 to Salford on the hour mark when Matt Smith’s header was hacked off the line by Marc Leonard.

Odin Bailey also went close when his low strike flashed inches past the far post.

The Cobblers had plenty of possession in the second half, but could not carve out a clear-cut chance to equalise.