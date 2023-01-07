Preston advance to FA Cup fourth round with victory over Huddersfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preston secured their spot in the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2018 thanks to a late 3-1 win over Huddersfield at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe’s hosts have developed a familiar rivalry with Huddersfield this season, after three previous meetings in Championship and EFL Cup action, including a 2-1 Boxing Day league defeat at home to Mark Fotheringham’s strugglers.

Preston carved out the better chances in a low-key opening in Lancashire, with captain Alan Browne seeing two efforts deflected wide and Ryan Ledson testing Nicholas Bilokapic from the edge of the box.

Despite the early pressure, the hosts were unable to translate that into a clear-cut opening before the interval as Huddersfield almost edged in front on 36 minutes.

Sorba Thomas’ cross was cleverly kept alive inside the box by Jack Rudoni and Tyreece Simpson’s chip ricocheted off the top of Freddie Woodman’s crossbar.

Huddersfield boss Fotheringham looked to inject some urgency into his side with a double change at the break as Duane Holmes and new signing Florian Kamberi entered the fray.

However, the second half started in the same vein, with half chances for Preston and Huddersfield digging in to frustrate the home side.

But, despite a lack of inspiration at either end, the contest was brought to life by two quickfire scrappy goals just before the hour mark.

Preston failed to clear their lines from a routine corner and Thomas again showed his prowess from out wide as his drilled cross was slammed home by debutant Kamberi.

That setback stirred Preston into immediate action as Ben Woodburn’s teasing cross into the box bounced off Huddersfield skipper Tom Lees for a bizarre own goal equaliser.

The Terriers responded in kind as David Kasumu seized on Woodman’s poor clearance to slip in Kamberi but Bambo Diaby recovered superbly to deny him a second goal of the game.

Just as the game looked set to drift off to a draw, and a replay in West Yorkshire, Diaby showed his talents in the opposition box for Preston.

Ledson’s deep free-kick was not dealt with by the Huddersfield defence and Diaby kept his composure to smash an unstoppable volley past Bilokapic in the 73rd minute.

Huddersfield’s chances of another win on the road at Deepdale ended five minutes from time when Browne pounced on some slack defending by Kaine Kesler-Hayden to force home Ledson’s low cross and wrap up Preston’s place in the next round.