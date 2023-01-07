Mark Fotheringham demands more focus from Huddersfield players after FA Cup exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham questioned the mentality of his players following their 3-1 FA Cup third-round loss to Preston at Deepdale.

After a goalless first half, the Championship strugglers took the lead through Florian Kamberi in the 57th minute, though their lead was short-lived.

Tom Lees’ own goal saw the hosts draw level before strikes from Bambo Diaby and Alan Browne inside the final 20 minutes powered Preston into the fourth round.

Fotheringham was left disappointed by his side’s collapse after taking the lead, accusing his players of conceding ‘unacceptable’ goals.

He said: “It was a great exercise for us out there, we learnt a lot and got a lot of answers from the young players involved.

“What we saw in the second half was the goals we conceded were absolutely unacceptable from our point of view. I am very unsatisfied with that and I’ve made that very clear to the lads after the game.

“I felt that when Florian scored the goal to put us in front, we were on top and the game was going to swing on the second goal.

“If you get a chance to score a second goal, and you don’t take it, you have to ask yourself: ‘How serious are you about winning matches?’

“We had the chance to put Preston to bed and win the game, we didn’t do it and that’s been the story of our season.

“We’ve started picking up points in the league but the players have got to start showing more focus and discipline and start pushing each other more.”

Preston manager Ryan Lowe admitted his side had not shown enough composure to score in the first half but was pleased with how they responded after going a goal down.

He said: “The two halves were chalk and cheese for us really. We needed to have more calmness in our play to create more scoring opportunities.

“We conceded a scruffy goal but that was the kick up backside we needed. We competed really well and had a go after that.

“It was a great ball in from Ben Woodburn to force the own goal. Bambo then hits a rocket in from 12 yards out and Browney finishes it off after a delicate pass into the box.

“If there was ever a game to get our home form back on track, this was it.

“That’s why we went pretty strong, without wholesale changes. The new year can hopefully give us a new impetus to win games at home.

“Hopefully now we can get a big tie in the next round and have a good day out for the club, and the fans, but we will see who we get.”