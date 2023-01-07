Kelvin Abrefa warned not to go out partying after helping Reading beat Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kelvin Abrefa warned not to go out partying after helping Reading beat Watford

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 3:59 pm
Reading’s Kelvin Abrefa (left) scored the first goal in the FA Cup win over Watford (Nigel French/PA)
Reading’s Kelvin Abrefa (left) scored the first goal in the FA Cup win over Watford (Nigel French/PA)

Reading manager Paul Ince warned young goalscorer Kelvin Abrefa not to go out partying after the teenager had played a key role in the 2-0 victory over Sky Bet Championship rivals Watford in the FA Cup third round.

Abrefa, a 19-year-old defender, scored his first senior goal – with an intended cross that eluded Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye – to give Reading a slender half-time lead.

Injury-hit Watford offered little going forward, the hosts sealing a comfortable win with a breakaway effort from veteran Shane Long in the third minute of stoppage time.

“Kelvin is claiming that he meant it (to score),” Ince said. “I said to him: ‘Absolutely no chance’.

“And I also said to him: ‘Don’t be going out tonight, son. You sit indoors’.

“You know what young kids are like. They score a goal and they start going out and partying. So I said: ‘You just stay indoors’.

“It was one of those games where we had a lot of possession and, to be fair, I don’t think we ever looked like conceding.

“I’m delighted to be in the next round. It’s a great competition to be involved in. Some people don’t take it as seriously as others.

“But it’s important for the fans to have that dream, where you’ve got a chance of going to Wembley.

“We’ve got to try to go along with that as much as we can and that’s what I said to the players before the game. You have to show this trophy respect.

“I thought that the way we set our stall out was very good. We played some really good football.

“At times, we got a bit sloppy in the second half, but the main objective was obviously to get into the next round.”

Watford head coach Slaven Bilic was without 15 senior players, 13 of them on the injury list.

“I’m never happy after a defeat but, no, that wasn’t too bad considering the side that we put out,” Bilic said.

“Especially as that defeat was in the FA Cup, which means that we are out of the competition.

“Considering our situation and the team that we started and finished with, with so many debutants and players who had hardly even trained with us, I’m happy and positive with the way that they played.

“The character that they showed and their qualities, especially in the second half.

“Some of the guys, in every game and in every training session, you have some pluses or you have some minuses.

“Today, a few of them get pluses – big pluses. Definitely.”

Of the injury crisis, Bilic said: “With all that is happening here, we will have to be active in this transfer window.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-2 Livingston - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jay Henderson steers his high shot into the net to give Inverness a 2-1 advantage at Arbroath. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Arbroath 1 Caley Thistle 4 - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the touchline at Gayfield. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praises powerful second half after 4-1 league win at…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Huntly celebrate first goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2022 11h 8t
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.
Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented