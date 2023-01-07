Notts County extend National League lead with routine win over Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County extended their lead at the top of the National League table with a comfortable 3-0 win against Aldershot.

The Magpies moved five points clear at the summit to hand the Shots their third consecutive league loss.

Joe Partington came close with a free-kick which went just wide of the post before Macaulay Langstaff had his effort saved by Luca Ashby-Hammond.

Notts County took the lead in the 27th minute when Langstaff’s initial shot was blocked, but Jim O’Brien reacted quickly to slot the ball home.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 56th minute when Ruben Rodrigues found the bottom corner from 20 yards out.

Ashby-Hammond was called into action again to deny Cedwyn Scott at the near post, but the Magpies found a third goal in the 89th minute with a lobbed shot from distance by Aaron Nemane to wrap up the three points.