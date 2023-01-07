Robert Snodgrass rescues a point for Hearts at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Snodgrass rescues a point for Hearts at St Mirren

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 5:10 pm
Robert Snodgrass scored Hearts’ equaliser (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robert Snodgrass scored Hearts’ equaliser (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Robert Snodgrass scored his first goal for Hearts as they recovered from a poor first-half display to secure a 1-1 draw away to St Mirren.

The Buddies deservedly led at the break through Ryan Strain’s deflected free-kick, but the Jambos were much improved in the second period.

The stalemate – which meant both sides made it six games in a row unbeaten – keeps the third-placed Jambos five points ahead of St Mirren, who slipped from fifth to sixth in the cinch Premiership ahead of next Friday’s rematch between the teams at Tynecastle.

St Mirren made four changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Kilmarnock on Monday, with the suspended Ethan Erhahon, Declan Gallagher, Greg Kiltie and Eamonn Brophy dropping out to be replaced by Joe Shaughnessy, Alex Greive, Mark O’Hara and Alex Gogic.

Hearts were forced into one alteration to the side that started Monday’s Edinburgh derby victory over Hibernian as Alan Forrest took over from Andy Halliday, who missed out with a head injury.

St Mirren went ahead in the fourth minute when Strain’s free-kick from 20 yards took a deflection off Toby Sibbick on its way into the net after Cammy Devlin had tripped his fellow Australian Keanu Baccus.

The Buddies goalscorer’s afternoon was cut short in the 17th minute, however, when he went off injured to be replaced by Ryan Flynn.

The substitute almost doubled the hosts’ lead in the 32nd minute when he flashed a half-volley inches wide from the edge of the box.

Hearts had a decent chance in the 35th minute when Snodgrass swung over an inviting free-kick from the left but Kye Rowles was unable to get enough on his close-range header and it drifted wide.

St Mirren had some decent openings towards half-time but were unable to add to their lead before the break.

The Buddies made another change for the start of the second half, with Kiltie sent on in place of Baccus, while Hearts – who struggled before the break – switched from 3-4-3 to 4-2-3-1 in an attempt to get back into the game.

The Paisley men had a chance to score a second two minutes after the restart but goalkeeper Zander Clark made a fine save to keep out Curtis Main’s angled strike from 15 yards.

St Mirren were made to pay for their inability to get themselves further ahead as Hearts equalised in the 49th minute. Snodgrass’s inswinging left-footed cross from the right eluded everyone in the box and bounced into the far corner of the net for his first goal since joining the Jambos in September.

The goal galvanised the visitors and they had two good chances to go ahead around the hour mark. Forrest blasted into the side-netting after being teed up in the box before Lawrence Shankland sent a close-range header straight at Trevor Carson.

Saints were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time following a VAR review after Marcus Fraser was deemed to have stamped on Hearts substitute Jorge Grant.

