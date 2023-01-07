Colchester cruise past Harrogate to pull further clear of relegation zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester made it back-to-back league victories for the first time this season with a 3-1 triumph at Harrogate.

Goals from John Akinde, Noah Chilvers and Junior Tchamadeu ensured the Essex side built on their 1-0 New Year’s Day victory over Swindon and pulled further clear of the relegation zone.

Luke Armstrong’s eighth goal in nine outings proved the only highlight of the afternoon for the hosts.

The visitors forged ahead in the 12th minute when Tchamadeu pulled the ball back from the right byline and Akinde took a touch before side-footing powerfully inside Pete Jameson’s far post from 15 yards.

Harrogate almost levelled immediately when Danny Grant rattled an upright and Alex Pattison’s follow-up effort was well saved by Kieran O’Hara.

Instead, Colchester doubled their advantage just past the quarter-hour mark when Tom Dallison rose high to help a Luke Chambers free-kick into the box and Chilvers’ close-range downward header beat Jameson.

Matt Bloomfield’s men made it 3-0 early in the second period after Harrogate full-back Kayne Ramsay carelessly gave the ball away.

Samson Tovide powered past Rory McArdle and Warren Burrell through the left channel before unselfishly squaring for Tchamadeu to find an inviting net from 10 yards.

The hosts grabbed a 77th-minute consolation as Armstrong bundled the ball in from a yard out after Grant’s cross from the left.