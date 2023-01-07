Chesterfield denied upset by stoppage-time West Brom leveller in FA Cup thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chesterfield denied upset by stoppage-time West Brom leveller in FA Cup thriller

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 5:22 pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante (centre) scored a dramatic late equaliser (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante (centre) scored a dramatic late equaliser (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck in the third minute of stoppage time to salvage a 3-3 draw for West Brom against National League side Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

The first meeting between the two clubs since 1948 turned out to be an absolute thriller as the Spireites twice came from behind at the Technique Stadium to lead through Armando Dobra’s double.

But just when it looked as though they would hold out for a famous victory against a team 66 league places above them, Thomas-Asante broke their hearts at the death to earn a replay for the Championship visitors.

West Brom opened the scoring in just the second minute as Karlan Grant got in behind down the left and cut the ball back Thomas-Asante, who lashed a first-time effort into the roof of the net.

However, Chesterfield hit straight back when Jeff King took his time to chip a cross to the far post that was nodded back across goal by captain Jamie Grimes for Tyrone Williams to knock in from close range.

There was hardly time to draw breath in what was a fantastic first half, and the Baggies restored their advantage in the 17th minute.

An excellent pass by Adam Reach put Grant through on goal and although Ross Fitzsimons got a touch to his shot he could not prevent the forward from scoring his first goal since August.

The Spireites responded well again and almost equalised for a second time when Liam Mandeville’s poke towards goal from King’s cross was just about tipped away by David Button.

Deservedly, the hosts were level at 2-2 after 36 minutes when Mandeville’s cut-back from the right found Dobra unmarked to side-foot into the top corner.

Chesterfield kept pressing and, five minutes later, were in front for the first time – a lead they retained into half-time – when Dobra hammered a rebound from Joe Quigley’s saved shot high into the net.

West Brom turned up the pressure in the second half and substitute Daryl Dike almost sneaked an equaliser when his shot from inside the six-yard box was blocked during a scramble following Reach’s free-kick.

Dike had another chance with 10 minutes left when the American was played in by Jayson Molumby, but Fitzsimons beat his powerful effort away.

Thomas-Asante had already had a header saved by Fitzsimons in stoppage time before he eventually came to his side’s rescue by nodding Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s chipped ball into the box past the stranded goalkeeper.

