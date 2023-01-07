Crewe and AFC Wimbledon play out goalless draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe and AFC Wimbledon offered a distinct lack of quality in front of goal as their clash at Gresty Road ended in a goalless stalemate.

Home forward Bassala Sambou’s second-half effort, which struck a post, was the closest either side came to an opener.

The only time the Dons troubled goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was a shot on the turn from Josh Davison early in the game, which was easily held by the young Arsenal loanee.

Crewe took more than half an hour to post an effort on goal with Lachlan Brook letting fly from 25 yards, only for the Brentford loanee’s effort to swerve well wide.

Just before half-time the home side were thwarted by some brave defending from Jack Currie, who threw himself in the path of a Dan Agyei effort, unleashed after the striker wriggled clear inside the box.

But Sambou may have made more of the opportunity which Rio Adebisi presented him with soon after the restart with the ball delivered to the near post, only for the striker to slide his shot onto the woodwork with the goal gaping.

Tariq Uwakwe lofted a set-play routine over the Dons bar and Brook shot straight at Nikola Tzanev.

In stoppage time, Sambou was on the end of a cross whipped in by Agyei but he got under his header, which flew over the bar.