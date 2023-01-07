Shaq Forde hits hat-trick as York ease past Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shaq Forde’s dream start to life at York continued as he hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 Vanarama National League win over Maidstone.

The Watford loanee scored on his City debut against Gateshead on Monday and was even more lethal on his home bow.

Maidstone got off to the dream start, going ahead as Jack Barham tapped in a cross from Ryan Galvin inside a minute.

But far from bother York, the goal galvanised them, Forde levelling five minutes later as he slotted in after his first effort had been blocked.

And the turnaround was complete three minutes later as debutant Yoan Zouma’s attempted backpass failed to reach its target of keeper Dan Barden and bounced in.

Six minutes before the break, Forde got his second, cracking in on the angle after a pass from Mitch Hancox.

The second half saw opportunities in both boxes, but it was Forde who had the last word eight minutes from the end, getting clear and finishing for his treble.