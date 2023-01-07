Chesterfield denied memorable victory by stoppage-time West Brom equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chesterfield denied memorable victory by stoppage-time West Brom equaliser

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 5:34 pm
Armando Dobra had scored twice for Chesterfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Armando Dobra had scored twice for Chesterfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Non-league Chesterfield were denied a memorable FA Cup third-round win over West Brom, who hit a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw at the Technique Stadium.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had given the Baggies an early lead, but Tyrone Williams soon equalised for the Spireites, who are chasing promotion from the Vanarama National League.

Karlan Grant put West Brom in front again in the 17th minute, before Armando Dobra struck twice late in the first half to turn the match around.

West Bromwich Albion’s Brandon Thomas-Asante (back right) celebrates
Brandon Thomas-Asante (back right) scored in stoppage time to deny the non-league side victory (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Just when it looked like Chesterfield had done enough to hold out and reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in more than 25 years, Thomas-Asante struck again deep into stoppage time with a header to secure a replay.

Sky Bet Championship strugglers Blackpool dumped out Premier League Nottingham Forest with a 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road.

Marvin Ekpiteta put the home side ahead following a corner in the 17th minute with Ian Poveda-Ocampo adding a second just after the hour.

CJ Hamilton drilled in a third with substitute Jerry Yates adding a late fourth before Ryan Yates headed in a consolation for Forest.

Non-league Boreham Wood are also in the pot for the fourth-round draw after they fought back to draw 1-1 against Accrington.

Ryan Astley had given the League One side the lead, but Lee Ndlovu’s header levelled things up in the second half.

League One Fleetwood booked their place in round four with a 2-1 win over QPR.

Sam Field had given the Championship side the lead, but Aristote Nsiala headed in an equaliser before the break and Promise Omochere struck what proved to be the winner in the second half.

League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich beat Rotherham 4-1 at Portman Road, where Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns both scored second-half penalties.

Championship leaders Bournemouth won 4-2 at Bournemouth, with Anass Zaroury scoring twice late in the first half.

Earlier on Saturday, Harry Kane moved to within one of Jimmy Greaves’ goalscoring record as his second-half strike helped Tottenham beat League One Portsmouth 1-0.

The England captain played a neat one-two with Ryan Sessegnon before firing into the far corner five minutes after the restart to take his club tally to 265 goals.

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister scored twice as Brighton won 5-1 at Middlesbrough.

The Argentina midfielder came off the bench in the second half and scored his first goal with a fine flick finish before adding another late on.

Southampton put their Premier League struggles to one side as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace.

Odsonne Edouard gave the hosts an early lead before Saints midfielder but James Ward-Prowse equalised ahead of the break when his sweeping free-kick dropped all the way into the net.

Adam Armstrong then tapped in the winner in the 68th minute after charging down an attempted clearance from Palace keeper Vicente Guaita to give Saints boss Nathan Jones only his second win in charge.

Sunderland scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and end the hopes of League One Shrewsbury at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Matthew Pennington’s late header looked to have given the Shrews a memorable win, only for Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien to turn things around in a dramatic finish.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s second-half goal gave Leicester a 1-0 win at Gillingham, who are bottom of League Two.

Fulham won 2-0 at Hull, Daniel James breaking clear to tap in a second in stoppage time after Hull keeper Matt Ingram had gone up for a corner.

Preston came from behind to beat fellow Championship side Huddersfield 3-1 at Deepdale, while Shane Long was on target in stoppage-time to secure Reading’s 2-0 win over a much-changed Watford.

First-half goals from Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle helped Sheffield United to a 2-0 win at Millwall.

Forest Green’s tie against Birmingham was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch following heavy rain overnight in Gloucestershire.

