Theo Archibald scores glorious winner as Leyton Orient see off Doncaster

Theo Archibald’s stunning long-range volley earned Leyton Orient a 1-0 win over Doncaster at Brisbane Road to extend their lead at the top of League Two to five points.

The defining moment came after 68 minutes when Archibald controlled a clearance and fired a dipping left-foot volley from 30 yards into the net.

There was little quality on show in the first half, with both sides giving the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions.

A compact Doncaster defence meant Jonathan Mitchell had just one save to make, Archibald testing the keeper with a shot from distance.

At the other end Jordan Brown blocked a Kyle Hurst drive, but Rovers’ top-score George Miller spurned the best opportunity of the half when he shanked a shot wide when well placed.

Orient, without both first-choice centre-backs, proved resilient in defence and after the interval looked the more potent side.

Mitchell was forced into saves from Tom James and Ruel Sotiriou at the expense of corners before Archibald struck in some style to end the league leaders’ three-match winless run.