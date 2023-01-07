Caolan Lavery hat-trick fires rock-bottom Scunthorpe to victory over Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caolan Lavery scored a hat-trick as troubled Scunthorpe ended an 11-match winless run with a 3-0 victory against Maidenhead.

The result was not enough to lift the Iron off the bottom of the National League table but a first win since October was certainly something to celebrate.

Scunthorpe had hit the post and seen one cleared off the line before Lavery scored the opener in the 29th minute after good work from Cameron Wilson.

Wilson and Alfie Beestin then combined to set up Lavery again in the 59th minute before he completed his treble – the first by a Scunthorpe player since 2016 – by lobbing the Maidenhead keeper from 35 yards nine minutes from time.