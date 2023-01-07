Woking make it five straight away wins with Dagenham victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woking moved level on points with third-placed Chesterfield in the National League table with a 2-1 victory at Dagenham.

Both Woking goals came from Rohan Ince, who opened the scoring in the 26th minute from a Charlie O’Connell corner before doubling the lead with a fine strike from outside the box 11 minutes later.

The Daggers pulled one back in the 67th minute, Myles Weston digging out a cross that was stabbed in by Josh Walker.

But the hosts could not prevent Woking making it five away victories in a row.