Woking make it five straight away wins with Dagenham victory

Woking moved level on points with third-placed Chesterfield in the National League table with a 2-1 victory at Dagenham.
Both Woking goals came from Rohan Ince, who opened the scoring in the 26th minute from a Charlie O’Connell corner before doubling the lead with a fine strike from outside the box 11 minutes later.
The Daggers pulled one back in the 67th minute, Myles Weston digging out a cross that was stabbed in by Josh Walker.
But the hosts could not prevent Woking making it five away victories in a row.