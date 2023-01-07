Morecambe claim three wins from three to move out of League One relegation zone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe made it three wins from three to move out of the League One relegation zone thanks to a narrow 2-1 victory over Cheltenham.

Goals from Jensen Weir and Kieran Phillips either side of an Alfie May leveller gave Derek Adams’ side another home win.

The Shrimps took the lead after 20 minutes following an excellent break.

A long ball forward found Weir, who played a neat one-two with Phillips before scoring his ninth goal of the season in all competitions with a cool finish.

Morecambe continued to dominate with Caleb Watts and Phillips denied penalties before the Robins scored a leveller against the run of play when May ran into the box and produced a fine low finish past Connor Ripley.

The Shrimps went ahead for the second time two minutes after the restart. After another swift counter attack, Watts crossed for Phillips who scored at the second attempt from close range.

Phillips was denied a second by an excellent Luke Southwood save and Sean Long almost put into his own net with a clearance that hit the post as Morecambe maintained their impressive turnaround of fortunes.