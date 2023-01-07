Jim Bentley insists Rochdale not pressing panic button after Newport draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Bentley insists Rochdale not pressing panic button after Newport draw

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 6:08 pm
Rochdale manager Jim Bentley insists he is not pressing the panic button (Tim Goode/PA)
Rochdale manager Jim Bentley insists he is not pressing the panic button (Tim Goode/PA)

Rochdale boss Jim Bentley insisted no one at the club is pressing the panic button after his side were held to a 1-1 draw against Newport.

Dale collected a second successive point but remain in the relegation zone after an entertaining match in which they took a first-half lead through Devante Rodney only to be pegged back by Adam Lewis’ free-kick early in the second half.

“It was an eventful game, both sides went after each other at different stages in the game and both wanted to try and win it,” said Bentley.

“I thought we were excellent from the start but they came back into it and asked a couple of questions of our goalkeeper.

“Devante then scored a good goal and you’re thinking ‘great, that’s a good start,’ but you want to get back on the front foot and try to make it two and we had opportunities.

“The biggest fell to Liam Kelly with what looked an open goal – he’s our most creative player and he puts it wide – that’s the inconsistency we have at the minute, that goes in and it gives us a cushion and gives everyone’s spirit a lift.

“There were loads of positives to be taken from the game. It’s not all doom and gloom and we are not in a panic – we’re not in a healthy position, so there has to be concern, but there’s no panic at the minute. We’ve 22 games to play but we’ve got to make sure we’re on the right side of those key moments in games.”

Rodney fired Dale ahead in the 34th minute after cutting in from the left. Lewis levelled when his free-kick from wide on the right ran through a pack of players and beyond goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Dale were denied a late winner when Ian Henderson’s header was deemed offside.

Newport manager Graham Coughlan watched from the sidelines after being sent off the previous weekend and was charged with improper conduct by the FA during the week.

Assistant boss Joe Dunne said: “Both teams were trying to win the game and I thought overall we deserved the goal. We were disappointed with the Rochdale goal, we felt there was a handball which allowed their player to gain better control of the ball. It’s one of those decisions that seem to be going against us at the minute.

“We tried to keep our calm in the dugout today but there were one or two decisions we felt aggrieved about – and I’m sure Rochdale felt the same about the one they had disallowed.

“We felt we should have had a penalty in the first half and, having looked back on it, they are ones that are usually given. So, we feel there are decisions going against us right now but they say over the course of a season they even themselves out, so we look forward to that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Ross Callachan and Keith Watson look distraught following Ross County's 2-0 defeat to Livingston. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-2 Livingston - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Jay Henderson steers his high shot into the net to give Inverness a 2-1 advantage at Arbroath. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Arbroath 1 Caley Thistle 4 - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds on the touchline at Gayfield. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds praises powerful second half after 4-1 league win at…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against St Johnstone at Pittodrie.(Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
CR0040416 Christie Park East Park Street Huntly Highland League - Huntly v Turriff United Pictured is: Huntly celebrate first goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 07/01/2022 11h 8t
Early double helps Huntly to Highland League victory against Turriff
Three fire crews attended the incident. Image: JasperImage.
Lossiemouth residents thought they heard guns or plane crash after five cars damaged by…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented