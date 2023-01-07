Kieran McKenna highlights Ipswich’s quality after Rotherham are humbled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna highlights Ipswich’s quality after Rotherham are humbled

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 6:28 pm
Kieran McKenna was pleased with his team’s progress in the FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kieran McKenna was pleased with his team’s progress in the FA Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said his team’s 4-1 FA Cup victory over Rotherham was a “good performance” and that his side are a “match for an awful lot of football teams.”

Two second-half goals within five minutes of each other from Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo helped secure a third round success for the Suffolk side in a game with three penalties.

Cameron Humphreys opened the scoring at Portman Road, only for Conor Washington to equalise for the visitors from the spot.

However, Chaplin and Ladapo gave the hosts control, before Wes Burns’ penalty confirmed the hosts’ place in the fourth round for the first time in 13 years as Sky Bet League One prevailed over the Championship.

McKenna said: “It was a very good performance and I thought from start to finish we dominated and controlled the game in all aspects.

“(There was) one moment that made the game difficult but other than that I thought it was a good team and individual performance and great to get the win and get on to the next round.

“We had been so dominant in the first half that we deserved the goal and the breakthrough and we showed the right level of aggression and positivity but also patience and the control that we need.

“We got the goal and in the dressing room at half-time we were focused on the next half and getting a fast start.

“One moment and a couple of seconds lapse and Washington goes through to get a penalty and the complexion and energy of the game could potentially really change from there.

“But credit to the players, I thought the leadership of the players was really good.

“We are a match for an awful lot of football teams and knowing we have a fourth round tie is a nice bonus.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham boss Matt Taylor said he took responsibility and blame for the result.

He said: “Up until Ipswich scored their first penalty I was relatively pleased with where we were in the game. But on the back of the goal we capitulated and that showed our lack of confidence at the moment.

“Was it a penalty? Probably not. Did we score a goal in the first half that shouldn’t have been disallowed? Yes. Are things going against us at the moment? Of course they are. But the scoreline at the end shouldn’t be a reflection on what the boys did today.

“I take the responsibility and the blame for the mistakes that were made. It is happening too often and has been happening for a long time now. Every time we make an error we seemed to get punished for it.”

Town took the lead in the 43rd minute when Humphreys scored but the visitors equalised when Washington netted his penalty.

Chaplin converted the second spot-kick in the 74th minute and Ladapo rounded goalkeeper Viktor Johansson to make it 3-1 in the 79th, before Burns put the third spot-kick away with three minutes remaining.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Moira Prentice, the owner of the Clatterin Brig restaurant on the south side of the Cairn o Mount. Image: Chris Sumner.
The ‘Clatter’ in Fettercairn set to close
2
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…
3
He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return – and confirms other loanees…
4
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
5
The New County Hotel in Perth was the scene of a tragic fire where three people lost their lives. Insert of Aberdeen sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47 who died at the hotel. Image: PA Wire/ DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.
Guests warned others to ‘stay away’ in months before tragic fire at Perth hotel
6
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
7
Plans for a Banchory retail park have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council
Lidl, M&S, Home Bargains AND Starbucks drive-thru could all be coming to Banchory
8
John Fowlie. Image: DC Thomson
Spurned lover bombarded ex with messages and turned up uninvited at her door
9
Reaction to the Banchory retail park plans has been split
‘Great news for Banchory’ or will ‘mass shopping junk’ be death of High Street?…
10
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Ambulance waiting times: The best and worst in Grampian and the Highlands

More from Press and Journal

Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Offshore electrician crashed car after early-morning pub trip
Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup…
A scene from a Studio Theatre Group show, including a man buying a drink at a bar, a man and woman dancing and a sailor drinking
GALLERY: 50 years in the spotlight with Studio Theatre Group
Aberdeen based DJ ELANDA shares their week in five pictures. Image: ELANDA.
My Week in Five Pictures: Aberdeen DJ ELANDA talks music and life
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophia, Tommy and Ruby are some of the Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. Image: Scottish SPCA
Phoenix, Sasha, Sophie, Tommy and Ruby are looking for new homes – can you…
Caley Thistle Women play Glasgow Women in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Livingston in the previous round. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women ready to start 2023 with top-flight test in Scottish Cup
An exhibition will celebrate the life and work of Aberdeenshire artist James McBey. Image: Alasdair Soussi.
James McBey was the artist who went from a north-east village to painting Lawrence…
A herring gull takes a stroll down the High Street in the centre of Inverness. Seagulls may be considered pests by many, but conservationists are worried about their future. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Inverness seagulls need protection, not pest control says Greens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented