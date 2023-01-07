Vincent Kompany impressed by Anass Zaroury as Burnley beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany impressed by Anass Zaroury as Burnley beat Bournemouth in FA Cup

By Press Association
January 7, 2023, 6:46 pm
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are through to the FA Cup fourth round (Simon Galloway/PA)
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are through to the FA Cup fourth round (Simon Galloway/PA)

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany hailed Anass Zaroury for “announcing his comeback” from his World Cup heroics after his brace set up a 4-2 victory over Premier League side Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

Winger Zaroury was a member of the Morocco squad which became the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

He netted twice for Championship leaders Burnley, along with a double from Manuel Benson, to give the Clarets their 14th victory in their last 17 fixtures and earn a place in the fourth-round draw on Sunday.

“It felt like it announced his comeback from the World Cup,” said Clarets boss Kompany.

“He hadn’t done anything wrong since arriving back but you could see he was catching up physically.

“The technical ability he showed in tight spaces isn’t easy to teach.

“We started the beginning of the season with a kid who needed to prove he could play in English football, and fast forward six months and we have a superstar.

“He has come back from playing in front of millions of people on the Moroccan streets. He didn’t just make us proud but the whole of Africa.

“He has to get through the change of lifestyle but he is in a good place and today he showed he is just cracking on with his work and not changing anything.

“He still has as much to improve on as a couple of months ago.”

Three of Burnley’s goals came about following blunders from Bournemouth players.

They took the lead when Marco Senesi’s loose pass was picked off by Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who threaded Benson in behind for his eighth goal of the season.

However, the Cherries were level after 12thanks to another error, when Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen sliced a first-time pass on the edge of his own area to give Ryan Christie an open goal.

Tardy Lewis Cook was hounded off the ball by Ashley Barnes in the 39th minute before Josh Brownhill gave Zaroury a tap in before the Moroccan skipped through the defence for a wonderful second to make it 3-1 at the interval.

Christie’s slack header then gifted a fourth for the visitors, with Benson converting again, before Dominic Solanke’s consolation.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil was not impressed by the individual mishaps.

“The three huge errors for the goals make it impossible to win the football match,” he said. “That is the story of the game. We stood no chance.

“There is a clear understanding of where we are and where we need to get to.

“It is five losses on the trot but three of them are away to Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United, but there are two in there where we could do something about it – we beat ourselves in both of them.

“I’m working hard with the players but it becomes harder when you aren’t winning.

“There is a process to fix them but there is no magic wand.”

